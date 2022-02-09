SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis earn wire-to-wire win over Indiana State

Quierra Love set a new career high in points with 24 as the Southern Illinois University women's basketball team defeated the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday night 79-55. SIU started the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back, leading from the 9:39 point of the first quarter onward.

"Quierra was awesome today; she helped set the tone," said head coach Cindy Stein. "What I loved about her today was the fact that she scored in a bunch of different ways. She really did a great job today."

Love's 24 points led the Salukis; her previous career high of 16 also came against the Sycamores on Mar. 11, 2021. The Salukis shot an even 50% (31-62) from the field, including a 71.4% clip in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we moved the ball extremely well to be able to get the shot we needed," said Stein.

Abby Brockmeyer scored 20 points of her own on 8-of-9 shooting. Brockmeyer also grabbed 11 rebounds, achieving her 10th double-double of the season. Gabby Walker also scored in double figures, notching 16 points on the night.

SIU dominated the post, scoring 54 points in the paint and winning the rebound battle 34-29. The Salukis also forced the Sycamores into 20 turnovers, scoring 27 points off of said turnovers.

The Salukis return to Banterra Center on Friday for a 6 p.m. matchup with Northern Iowa, before hosting the Blackout Cancer game on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Drake.

