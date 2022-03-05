SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis fall to Valparaiso, clinch conference crown with Missouri State loss

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A 67-54 defeat at the hands of the Valparaiso Beacons had quite the silver lining on Saturday, as the Southern Illinois University women's basketball team clinched an outright regular season Missouri Valley Conference title with a Missouri State loss. This is the first regular season Missouri Valley title for the Salukis since the 2006-07 season. The Salukis were initially picked to finish eighth in the preseason MVC poll.

The Salukis will head to Moline, Illinois for the MVC tournament as the top seed, and will be seeking an MVC tournament crown for the first time since 1990.

Saturday's game started with the Salukis scoring the first three points, leading to a back-and-forth first half that saw the Salukis down 28-24 after 20 minutes of play.

The Salukis' shooters struggled from both the field and free-throw line, shooting 31.7% from the field and 56% from the charity stripe.

"We missed a lot of shots that we normally make," said head coach Cindy Stein. "Abby (Brockmeyer) and Gabby (Walker) were getting triple-teamed. We didn't hit the outside shot like we needed to."

Despite early foul trouble, Abby Brockmeyer led the Salukis on offense with 18 points in just under 22 minutes on the floor. Makenzie Silvey scored 12 points while dishing out four assists, and Gabby Walker narrowly missed out on a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine boards.

The Salukis next game will be on Friday, March 11 at noon against the winner of the Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Purple Aces.

All Hoops in the Heartland games through the semifinals will be streamed on ESPN+, while the championship game will air on ESPNU.

