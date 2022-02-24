SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis maintain Valley lead, defeat Sycamores

CARBONDALE — It wasn’t the best game for the SIU women, but it didn’t have to be.

The Missouri Valley Conference front-runners maintained their lead despite some inconsistent shooting and rebounding, stretching their winning streak to six games Thursday night with a 63-46 decision over Indiana State at Banterra Center.

MVC Player of the Year favorite Abby Brockmeyer stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Makenzie Silvey added a game-high 21 points as the Salukis improved to 18-7 overall and 13-2 in the Valley.

“It was an ugly game but I think Indiana State makes you play that way,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “It was a physical game but our kids adjusted to a lot of things and the kids did a great job of getting a little grip and moving on.

“I thought we started flat in the first half. I thought that was typical after the kind of game we had Sunday, but I don’t like us being typical.”

SIU won despite hitting only 44 percent from the field – a decent chunk of the misses were point-blank looks – and committing 14 turnovers. But its defense more than made up for it, holding the Sycamores to 35.6 percent shooting and forcing 18 turnovers.

Marie Hunter and Mya Glanton each scored nine points for Indiana State (10-16, 5-10), which dropped its seventh straight game and is 1-9 in the last 10. It hung with SIU for three quarters before the Salukis finally pulled away in the fourth.

Brockmeyer’s 3-point play made it 45-32 to start the fourth and Quierra Love drilled a 3-pointer to up the lead to 50-36 at the 7:05 mark, forcing a timeout. Silvey put icing on another victory cake with a jumper and a banked 3 from the right corner in the last minute.

The Salukis improved to 10-0 at home with seven of those wins by double figures. They allowed 13 offensive rebounds and lost the board battle 36-35, but still won for the 10th time in 11 games.

“They’re a team that likes to force turnovers, so for us to play their game on them was huge for us,” Brockmeyer said.

A quick-starting team during a five-game winning streak that’s propelled to the top of the Valley standings, SIU didn’t get its usual fast beginning. Indiana State came out prepared to take away its post attack, gumming up the lane on almost every touch by Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker.

The Sycamores established a 12-8 lead at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter when Del’Janae Williams stroked a pullup jumper. Then the Salukis bore down on defense and didn’t allow a point for a 6:14 span bridging the quarters.

SIU’s offense found a bit of life at the 3-point arc. Payton McCallister drilled a couple from deep, while Silvey and Quierra Love also added 3-balls as the Salukis went on a 19-6 spurt that gave them a 27-18 lead at the 3:14 mark.

“We know that every team is going to double on our posts at some point or do something to try to disrupt them,” Silvey said. “So that 3-point shooting really opened it up for everybody. They can’t help off when we’re hitting 3s.”

Brockmeyer’s jumper made it 29-20 with 1:12 remaining, but Indiana State took some momentum into the locker room on a driving layup by Hunter and a transition bucket from Williams. That cut the SIU margin to 29-24 at intermission.

In some ways, the Salukis had themselves to blame for not owning a bigger lead. They forced nine turnovers but managed just five points, and made only 40 percent from the field despite creating a spate of point-blank looks.

However, they overcame a rare slow start and moved one step closer to the MVC regular season title after being picked eighth in the preseason.

“We’re not looking behind and we’re not looking ahead,” Stein said. “We’re going to work in the present. That’s all we can do.”

DAWG BITES

Silvey is now just 74 points away from being the first 2,000-point scorer in program history. … It was SIU’s eighth straight win over Indiana State and its 13th in the last 14 matchups with the Sycamores. … The Salukis gained a point during a second quarter timeout when the officials changed McCallister’s long 2-pointer to a 3 after viewing a replay. … Brockmeyer and Walker drew a whopping 15 fouls between them from Indiana State defenders. … SIU hosts Evansville at 2 p.m. Saturday for its Senior Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.