SPORTS: Cold-shooting Salukis routed at Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO. – For a quarter and a half Sunday, the SIU women were right where they wanted to be with Missouri.
They trailed just 26-20, were controlling the glass against a taller, stronger opponent and appeared to be getting under their skin. In fact, the Salukis weren’t even whistled for a foul until the 2:55 mark of the second quarter, frustrating the small but vocal crowd at Mizzou Arena.
And then a harsh dose of reality set in, administered by an opponent which couldn’t miss while SIU couldn’t make.
Final score: Missouri 79, SIU 43. And that was a little flattering to the Salukis, which trailed by 42 late in the game before scoring the final six points.
“Our kids got sped up and we didn’t stick with the game plan,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “We’d have a group that was playing well and then we’d go away from the game plan. When you play a team like this in this arena, it can be intimidating.
“They come at you 10-deep. It’s a different level of physical play, and you’ve got to handle that and stay within yourself at the same time. Us having this opportunity will help us.”
Just not on this day, not against a team which picked this day to hit shots it hasn’t always hit this year. The Tigers (4-1) entered the game canning 35.7 on 3-pointers, a decent percentage but nothing like their 53.1 percent accuracy overall.
So the Salukis (3-2) planned to pack the paint and make Missouri shoot over the top. And the Tigers took the dare, and kept taking it, and kept hitting.
Missouri was 9 of 13 from distance, which represents an effective field goal percentage of more than 100 percent. Even with SIU outrebounding the Tigers most of the day, it had no chance of winning with them making everything in sight.
The sequence which encapsulated the day occurred to close the first half. Payton McCallister cranked up a 3-pointer and missed. Makenzie Silvey got the offensive rebound and missed.
Missouri set up for a final shot. Lauren Hansen dribbled straightaway to about 17 feet, then executed a pretty stepback 3-pointer on Caitlin Link. Nothing but net and a 39-22 halftime lead, capping a 13-2 burst to close the half.
“We knew they had some good 3-point shooters, better than what they had showed on the stat sheet,” Stein said. “It’s just one of those things that happens in a game.”
Any hopes of a strong showing in the second half died when the Tigers ripped off runs of nine and 12 points around a Link 3-pointer. A 17-point halftime cushion bloated to 34 points. Radio and TV announcers throughout the building cranked up the blowout material for the fourth quarter.
The short list of positives for the Salukis went as follows: Gabby Walker was strong off the bench again with 11 points. They were outboarded by only one at 34-33, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds.
But SIU converted only 27 percent from the field, and was under 20 percent at one point in the fourth quarter. It hacked up 18 turnovers that Missouri turned into 20 points. And despite Walker’s strong game, its bench was outscored 43-18, thanks to a game-high 17 from Shug Dickson and another 13 from Hansen.
So the homecoming for McCallister (Columbia product), Stein (former Mizzou coach) and assistant coach Christelle N’Garsanet (former Mizzou player under Stein) wasn’t quite storybook.
“Any time I walk into Mizzou Arena, it’s a special moment,” Stein said. “I have so many stories to tell, like how they built the arena around the scoreboard because it’s so big. But for me, this day is about our seniors getting to play in an SEC arena, and Payton getting to play in front of her home crowd.
“We’ll learn from this game and get better.”
DAWG BITES: SIU literally trailed for all 40 minutes. It was slapped with an administrative technical prior to the opening tip, and Missouri’s Hayley Frank canned the T shots. … Senior forward Rachel Pudlowski returned after a three-game absence and played nine minutes, scoring the game’s final two points. … There’s not much time for the Salukis to mourn this one. They return to action Tuesday in a 2 p.m. tip at Illinois (2-2), which hasn’t played since a Dec. 10 loss at Nebraska.
