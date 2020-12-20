SPORTS: Cold-shooting Salukis routed at Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO. – For a quarter and a half Sunday, the SIU women were right where they wanted to be with Missouri.

They trailed just 26-20, were controlling the glass against a taller, stronger opponent and appeared to be getting under their skin. In fact, the Salukis weren’t even whistled for a foul until the 2:55 mark of the second quarter, frustrating the small but vocal crowd at Mizzou Arena.

And then a harsh dose of reality set in, administered by an opponent which couldn’t miss while SIU couldn’t make.

Final score: Missouri 79, SIU 43. And that was a little flattering to the Salukis, which trailed by 42 late in the game before scoring the final six points.

“Our kids got sped up and we didn’t stick with the game plan,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “We’d have a group that was playing well and then we’d go away from the game plan. When you play a team like this in this arena, it can be intimidating.

“They come at you 10-deep. It’s a different level of physical play, and you’ve got to handle that and stay within yourself at the same time. Us having this opportunity will help us.”