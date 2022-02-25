Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Give Brockmeyer the MVC's MVP

I was going to write a column on why Abby Brockmeyer should be the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Player of the Year, but that darn Les Winkeler stole my thunder on Friday.

Well, it wasn’t exactly on her POY candidacy, but the basic point of Les' column is the reason Brockmeyer deserves to win the award. She’s been the most consistent player in the league and the one player who can help a team win in more ways than anyone else.

Case in point: SIU’s 63-46 win Thursday night over Indiana State. Even in a game where Brockmeyer makes just 4 of 10 shots from the field, she was still the best player on the floor. That’s because her 17 points were accompanied by nine rebounds, six steals and a pair of assists.

One other notable stat from the game: Brockmeyer drew a total of eight fouls from Sycamore defenders. That might not be in Gaige Prim territory – the Missouri State men’s basketball standout attracted 17 fouls in a game earlier this month – but it helps explain why Brockmeyer is so tough to stop.

For the year, Brockmeyer averages 16.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She has 12 double-doubles in 25 games, which means about half the time, you can pencil her in for one. She’s also shooting 52.7 percent from the field and has improved her foul shooting to a solid 72.2 percent.

There’s one other thing raw numbers don’t cover: Brockmeyer is usually the toughest player on the floor in every game. If you doubt that statement, go watch the video from the Salukis’ Sunday win at Illinois State.

When SIU established a 21-9 first quarter lead and announced its physical presence with authority, it was Brockmeyer leading the charge. She won multiple 50-50 balls from Redbird players and attacked the offensive glass like a starving man wades into a buffet.

With three more games left in the season, the Salukis are in position to win the MVC regular season title in 15 years. Whether that happens or not, Brockmeyer has presented a compelling case to earn the award.

Sure, you can stump for her teammate, Makenzie Silvey, and you wouldn’t necessarily be wrong. Silvey has hit big shots all year and played the best basketball of her career. SIU wouldn’t be in position to win a title without her.

And I suppose you could also mount an argument for Illinois State’s JuJu Redmond, as well as Northern Iowa’s Karli Rucker. They’re both good players and all-conference picks to be sure. Both are the engines that drive their teams.

But after watching every team in this league this year, and after watching a lot of basketball in a lot of gyms while drawing a paycheck from this profession for 41 years, I’d like to think I know what an MVP looks like.

This year, that MVP wears No. 25. If you don’t believe me, well, you might want to listen to the woman who’s watched every Brockmeyer shot, rebound, pass and emphatic blocked shot for the last five years.

“I feel as though she’s played the most consistent of any player in our league,” said Cindy Stein. “Hands down, she’s been the most consistent. Everybody is concentrating on her and she’s played at a high level.

“She’s got people scratching and clawing and two or three people boxing her out. She’s so unassuming, but she’s really a die-hard competitor.”

Les and I were talking on Thursday and he thinks Brockmeyer belongs in the conversation as one of the top players in program history. With every clutch basket, rebound and steal, the argument becomes easier to make.

As does one’s choice for MVC MVP.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.