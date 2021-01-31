SPORTS: Offensive woes plague SIU women again

Same song, third verse.
SIU’s women’s basketball team endured another day of missed shots and untimely turnovers Sunday when they fell 55-46 to Missouri Valley Conference rival Loyola at Gentile Arena in Chicago.
In falling to 5-7 overall and 2-5 in the conference, the Salukis shot 34.6 percent from the field and coughed up 21 turnovers. That led to 22 points and ultimately doomed SIU to its fifth straight loss.
It was also the Salukis’ third straight game in which they’ve scored under 50 points, and the sixth time in eight games where they’ve been held under 60 points.
“This has been a long week,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “It’s felt like two weeks, honestly.”
Abby Brockmeyer scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to pace the Salukis, one day after pumping in a career-high 28 points. Brockmeyer made only 4 of 14 shots as the Ramblers packed the lane and devoted multiple defenders to her.
SIU was unable to make Loyola pay for concentrating on Brockmeyer. It made just 4 of 17 3-pointers, and although freshman guard Quierra Love added a bit of spice to the offense with a couple of nice drives to the hoop, there just wasn’t enough balance.
“Abby was a beast, but we didn’t have anyone else offensively step up,” Stein said. “They were going to try to make our outside kids make a shot and we never did.”
After opening up a 7-2 lead by scoring on their first three possessions, the Salukis then went bone-dry. Their next three trips down the floor ended in turnovers, one of which was forced. That set the tone for a 13:13 stretch in which they scored four points.
The Ramblers established a 19-11 lead midway through the second quarter. From there, this game looked a lot like the game of 24 hours earlier. SIU stayed in chase mode and never could take control back.
The Salukis made a decent push after falling behind 34-24 late in the third quarter. They trailed 44-40 and had a chance to cut the deficit to two after Gabby Walker drew a foul with 2:42 remaining.
But Walker missed both free throws and reserve guard Jala Johnson drove the lane, tossing in a driving layup that started her personal 6-0 run which decided the game.
“We let that kid come off the bench and score on us,” Stein said. “You just can’t do that at the end of a game.”
Loyola (7-4, 5-2) got a game-high 19 points from Ellie Rice, who averages just 7.5 ppg and managed only two points in Saturday’s 53-46 win. Rice scored 14 second half points to take up slack for the team’s leading scorers, Allison Day and Bre Hampton-Bey, who average 22 between them and managed only six.
SIU controlled the boards 35-27 and forced 18 turnovers, but was able to manage just four points off the Ramblers’ mistakes.
The Salukis stay at home Friday and Saturday for Valley matchups with Illinois State. Tip time both days is 4 p.m.