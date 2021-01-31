SPORTS: Offensive woes plague SIU women again

After opening up a 7-2 lead by scoring on their first three possessions, the Salukis then went bone-dry. Their next three trips down the floor ended in turnovers, one of which was forced. That set the tone for a 13:13 stretch in which they scored four points.

The Ramblers established a 19-11 lead midway through the second quarter. From there, this game looked a lot like the game of 24 hours earlier. SIU stayed in chase mode and never could take control back.

The Salukis made a decent push after falling behind 34-24 late in the third quarter. They trailed 44-40 and had a chance to cut the deficit to two after Gabby Walker drew a foul with 2:42 remaining.

But Walker missed both free throws and reserve guard Jala Johnson drove the lane, tossing in a driving layup that started her personal 6-0 run which decided the game.

“We let that kid come off the bench and score on us,” Stein said. “You just can’t do that at the end of a game.”

Loyola (7-4, 5-2) got a game-high 19 points from Ellie Rice, who averages just 7.5 ppg and managed only two points in Saturday’s 53-46 win. Rice scored 14 second half points to take up slack for the team’s leading scorers, Allison Day and Bre Hampton-Bey, who average 22 between them and managed only six.