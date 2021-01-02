SPORTS: 'Selfless' Salukis complete Valley sweep

Walker found a cutting Rachel Pudlowski for a 3-point play, then drove the right baseline for a pretty layup. On the next possession, she passed out of a double-team to a wide-open Allea Potter for a 3-pointer.

When Link pulled up for a jumper on the next trip, SIU had 10 points in less than two minutes and a 31-23 advantage.

“Very selfless,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein of her team’s offense. “We had good possessions with ball movement and player movement. The kids are learning where they need to be on offense.”

Ahead 39-28 at the half, SIU wasted little time pushing the margin to 18. Pudlowski’s layup at the 6:03 mark of the third quarter made it 49-31, and the Purple Aces (4-3, 0-2) simply didn’t have enough firepower for a rally.

The Salukis’ defense was excellent again. Katcher and a variety of defenders held Evansville star Abby Feit under her average for a second straight day. Feit was 5 of 15 and finished with 15 points.

Sydney Thurwalker came off the bench to score 11 for the Aces, but they managed just 35.4 percent shooting against SIU’s tough man-to-man defense. And the Salukis cut off Evansville’s 3-point threats for a second straight game. The Aces made just 2 of 12, a day after hitting only 2 of 11.