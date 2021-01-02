SPORTS: 'Selfless' Salukis complete Valley sweep

CARBONDALE – It’s a simple equation for the SIU women’s basketball team this season.
Ball movement + player movement = good shots.
Good shots lead to points. Points lead to wins.
And so it went Saturday at Banterra Center, where the Salukis drew assists on 23 of their 27 made field goals as they completed a Missouri Valley Conference sweep of Evansville 69-51.
Payton McCallister established a new career high for the second straight game with 17 points, while Caitlin Link and Adrianna Katcher also chipped in career highs with 11 apiece. Link and Gabby Walker each delivered five assists as SIU (5-2, 2-0) canned 48.1 percent of its field goals, going 9 of 22 on 3-pointers.
“It’s very important that we move the ball,” said Link. “Good ball movement leads to more assists. The more we move the ball, the better off we are.”
All eight players who worked double-figure minutes collected at least one helper. Walker looked like she had a chance for a triple-double when she started the third quarter with her fifth, but didn’t pick up another.
Nevertheless, Walker turned in a fine all-around effort with eight points and a game-high 10 boards. And her fingerprints were all over a 10-3 run midway through the second quarter that gave the Salukis separation in what was a tight game.
Walker found a cutting Rachel Pudlowski for a 3-point play, then drove the right baseline for a pretty layup. On the next possession, she passed out of a double-team to a wide-open Allea Potter for a 3-pointer.
When Link pulled up for a jumper on the next trip, SIU had 10 points in less than two minutes and a 31-23 advantage.
“Very selfless,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein of her team’s offense. “We had good possessions with ball movement and player movement. The kids are learning where they need to be on offense.”
Ahead 39-28 at the half, SIU wasted little time pushing the margin to 18. Pudlowski’s layup at the 6:03 mark of the third quarter made it 49-31, and the Purple Aces (4-3, 0-2) simply didn’t have enough firepower for a rally.
The Salukis’ defense was excellent again. Katcher and a variety of defenders held Evansville star Abby Feit under her average for a second straight day. Feit was 5 of 15 and finished with 15 points.
Sydney Thurwalker came off the bench to score 11 for the Aces, but they managed just 35.4 percent shooting against SIU’s tough man-to-man defense. And the Salukis cut off Evansville’s 3-point threats for a second straight game. The Aces made just 2 of 12, a day after hitting only 2 of 11.
“I didn’t think Evansville was able to get any traction against our defense,” Stein said. “We did a good job of building a wall around the basket, then coming up with loose balls and rebounds.
SIU travels to Bradley next weekend for its first Valley road trip. For games at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, the Salukis expect to return their top scorers, seniors Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey.
Both sat out this weekend due to COVID-19 protocol. Their teammates picked up slack nicely, results that might pay off not just this weekend, but for others.
“It definitely gives us confidence,” Link said. “But it’s going to be nice to have them back soon.”
DAWG BITES: The Salukis earned serious advantages in points off turnovers (18-6) and second-chance points (19-5). SIU averaged nearly 1.6 points off its 12 offensive rebounds. … Overheard from the relative of an Evansville player who was venting at an official that didn’t whistle Walker for three seconds late in the third quarter: “Get into the game!,” an insult rarely if ever heard this season with crowds restricted to players’ relatives. … The Salukis were 18 of 48 from the 3-point line this weekend, notable because they made just 28 of 115 in their first five games.