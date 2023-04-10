Former Southern Illinois star Marcus Domask has committed to the University of Illinois just weeks after he announced he would be entering the transfer portal and testing the NBA draft waters.

Starting all 106 games for which he was healthy, Domask finished with 1,615 points. That’s ninth in school history, ahead of stars like Joe C. Meriwether, Chris Carr and Troy Hudson, all of whom went on to enjoy solid NBA careers.

Domask led the team in scoring (16.7), rebounds (5.8) and assists (3.8) last year, marking the second consecutive season he paced them in all three major categories. A first team All-MVC pick, Domask scored in double figures 28 times for a 23-10 team, including 32-point performances against Cal Baptist and Illinois State.

Kid can really play https://t.co/l2ATitIjot — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 10, 2023

His 564 career rebounds are good for 19th in school history, ranking him ahead of all-time SIU and NBA great Walt Frazier, although Frazier grabbed 531 boards in only 50 games. And Domask’s 356 assists are 8th in program history, more than Saluki Hall of Famers Mike Glenn and Corky Abrams.

Domask also proved to be one of the most durable players in program history. His 1,169 minutes this year were the most for any SIU player since 1989-90, when Rick Shipley logged 1,198 and Sterling Mahan played 1,176.

This year, the Illini went 4-7 over their final 11 games, ending 20-13. They were 1-4 in the final five games, losing the last three. The Illini have been to three straight NCAA tournaments.

Illinois ranks 12th all-time in winning percentage and 15th all-time in wins among all NCAA Division I men's college basketball programs.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.