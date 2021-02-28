Valparaiso takes down SIU 70-63

CARBONDALE – With 1:33 left in regulation Sunday, the SIU women led Valparaiso 55-51 and were shooting two free throws to go up by six points.

What happened after that depends on one’s interpretation, but however one looks at it, this much is certain: The Salukis may have suffered their most gutting loss of a season that hasn’t exactly been full of what-ifs.

This one was. SIU missed the free throws, missed a putback, missed a shot that could have won the game at the end of regulation and then lost 70-63 in overtime.

When time expired, Valparaiso players whooped and hollered as they sprinted for the locker room after improving to 11-10 overall and 7-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Meanwhile, the Salukis trudged off the floor with their third loss in five days. At 8-13 overall and 5-11 in the Valley, they are locked into the eighth seed for the conference tournament no matter what happens in next weekend’s home series with Northern Iowa.

“The next two weeks are training camp for that tournament,” said coach Cindy Stein. “We want to beat Northern Iowa, but where we’re at right now, we want to get ready for the tournament.”