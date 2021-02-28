Valparaiso takes down SIU 70-63

CARBONDALE – With 1:33 left in regulation Sunday, the SIU women led Valparaiso 55-51 and were shooting two free throws to go up by six points.
What happened after that depends on one’s interpretation, but however one looks at it, this much is certain: The Salukis may have suffered their most gutting loss of a season that hasn’t exactly been full of what-ifs.
This one was. SIU missed the free throws, missed a putback, missed a shot that could have won the game at the end of regulation and then lost 70-63 in overtime.
When time expired, Valparaiso players whooped and hollered as they sprinted for the locker room after improving to 11-10 overall and 7-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Meanwhile, the Salukis trudged off the floor with their third loss in five days. At 8-13 overall and 5-11 in the Valley, they are locked into the eighth seed for the conference tournament no matter what happens in next weekend’s home series with Northern Iowa.
“The next two weeks are training camp for that tournament,” said coach Cindy Stein. “We want to beat Northern Iowa, but where we’re at right now, we want to get ready for the tournament.”
Whether a team that hasn’t been whole all year because of injuries or COVID-19 can suddenly cohere in 11 days to make any kind of impact isn’t known. What is known is that Stein, who rarely draws technical fouls or exhibits demonstrative behavior towards the officials, probably doesn’t have Sunday’s crew on a Christmas card list.
Stein was most unhappy with how senior post Gabby Walker was officiated. Walker scored 15 points and earned 14 free throws in just 23 minutes. That was the rub for Stein – that Walker played only half the game.
Walker drew a pair of charging calls that had Stein jumping up and down in dismay, then earned her fifth foul 22 seconds into overtime on an offensive foul.
Stein prefaced her answer to one question by saying she really couldn’t comment on the officiating, but didn’t hesitate to defend how Walker played.
“I would say that I felt like Gabby Walker was doing everything within the realm of the rules today,” Stein said. “She should have never fouled out of that game. I felt like she was doing a great job.”
Valparaiso defenders fouled Walker four times in a 1:54 stretch of the fourth quarter and she canned six straight free throws before clanking two straight. Walker then converted in the lane for a 57-54 edge with 48.9 seconds left.
But SIU’s last two possessions of regulation were disastrous. After a turnover on a bad pass, Valpo called timeout and cleared out for Shay Frederick. She drove to the hole for a layup and tied the game with 11.7 seconds remaining.
With a chance to take the last shot, the Salukis didn’t come close to executing any kind of play. Payton McCallister had to offer up a runner that missed everything as time expired.
“We worked on a play for a special situation,” Stein said. “We had lots of time, but sometimes, we get tunnel-visioned. We should have had a better shot than that.”
What happened in overtime seemed pretty inevitable, especially after Walker departed. Lauren Gunn’s corner 3 put Valpo ahead to stay, and Frederick (20 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) and Carie Weinman combined for the last 10 Valpo points.
Only Makenzie Silvey (19 points, 10 rebounds) scored for SIU in overtime.
DAWG BITES
McCallister finished with 12 points, going 4 of 10 from the 3-point line. … Senior forward Awa Keita (knee) made her season debut Sunday, grabbing two rebounds in a minute while also missing a layup and two free throws. … SIU scored 13 of its 20 first quarter points off turnovers. It got just five more points off turnovers for the game’s remainder. … Valpo, which went 15 for 20 on 3-pointers Saturday to nearly break Tennessee’s 10-year old record for the highest 3-point percentage in a game, made its first two Sunday and went 4 for 21 after that.