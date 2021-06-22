Girls Basketball | Benton Summer Slam showcases the return of summer hoops

Many hope that COVID-19 is a distant memory and that sports can move forward uninterrupted through the summer months leading up to the next school year.
Benton girls basketball and girls track and field coach Andy Sloan is a firm believer that his school’s “Benton Summer Slam” has helped bring normalcy back to area sports. The contest is in its seventh year following the cancellation of its 2019 slate of games, but the girls were back in action on Monday and Tuesday as 22 schools compete in 96 head-to-head games.
“We hope that this is the start of things getting back to normal,” Sloan said on Monday. “It’s important for these girls to get back in the gym and get acclimated with their teammates after an abbreviated season last year and the missed summer before that.”
The levels of competition featured varsity, junior varsity and junior high kids playing at Rich Herrin Gymnasium and the East Gym at Benton Consolidated High School, while the Event Center and 5-8 Gym at Benton Grade School helped pull off 45 games across all sites on Monday and 51 games on Tuesday.
Games were slated each day from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. with two IHSA officials designated to call each game. The competing schools included Anna-Jonesboro, Benton, Breese Central, Carmi-White County, Carterville, Civic Memorial, Freeburg, Gallatin County, Goreville, Hamilton County, Harrisburg, Herrin, Marion, Massac County, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, O’Fallon, Pinckneyville, Teutopolis, Vienna, West Frankfort and Woodlawn.
There were a few schools unable to compete across all three levels, but the competition was high and the fan turnout exceeded Sloan’s expectations.
“Everyone is chomping at the bit to get back to playing basketball,” he said, “which is probably why we’re at an all-time high in numbers right now. That’s definitely helped our numbers and quality of competition.”
The admission fee was $5 for fans to gain all-day access at both locations. Limited concession stands were also accessible and $15 Benton Summer Slam Shootout shirts were sold at the completion of an order form.
Sloan noted that every school also paid an entry fee to help with total costs.
“I’m very fortunate to have good assistants and a wife that helps me a lot,” said Sloan. “All the way to the people working on the scoreboard, each official, mission workers and concession stand workers.
“We hope to continue growing.”
With no specific team crowned champion, Sloan has considered transitioning the Summer Slam into an NCAA Tournament bracket style of competition in the future. Each team is currently set up in its own pod and plays a guaranteed number of six games.
This helps the flow of games in case of injury or if a court gets behind in schedule.
“We do that so it only affects a small number of teams,” said Sloan. “I also have to thank Chris Kays for taking care of IHSA official licencing. He calls to see which officials are available and then sends me a list of those names.”
The Summer Slam didn’t require visitors to wear masks, but did have hand sanitizer stations available for public use.
Sloan hopes to see more playing opportunities open up for kids as summer schedules start opening up.
“I know Marion and Hamilton County also run summer basketball competitions,” he said. “Everybody is excited to be back and so are fans to watch basketball.”
