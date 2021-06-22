Girls Basketball | Benton Summer Slam showcases the return of summer hoops

There were a few schools unable to compete across all three levels, but the competition was high and the fan turnout exceeded Sloan’s expectations.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit to get back to playing basketball,” he said, “which is probably why we’re at an all-time high in numbers right now. That’s definitely helped our numbers and quality of competition.”

The admission fee was $5 for fans to gain all-day access at both locations. Limited concession stands were also accessible and $15 Benton Summer Slam Shootout shirts were sold at the completion of an order form.

Sloan noted that every school also paid an entry fee to help with total costs.

“I’m very fortunate to have good assistants and a wife that helps me a lot,” said Sloan. “All the way to the people working on the scoreboard, each official, mission workers and concession stand workers.

“We hope to continue growing.”

With no specific team crowned champion, Sloan has considered transitioning the Summer Slam into an NCAA Tournament bracket style of competition in the future. Each team is currently set up in its own pod and plays a guaranteed number of six games.