Girls Basketball | Carbondale prepares for season with summer league win over West Frankfort

CARTERVILLE — With both strong guards and talented inside players returning, expectations will be high for the Carbondale girls basketball team when winter rolls around.

And a lot of those players got out in the record-high heat Wednesday and played a pair of games in the John A. Logan College summer league, starting with a romp of West Frankfort.

Terriers head coach Tracy Hill will also take her team to Hamilton County this week and play in Marion’s tournament before coming back to Logan’s Brewer Gymnasium for some more competition.

“What I always try to do is make sure we’re playing once a week because I feel like that breaks up the monotony of the daily workouts and kind of gets the girls excited,” Hill said. “It’s something to look forward to and motivates them to keep coming.”

Basically if there’s a gym open, the Terriers will probably be there.

“Somebody has a tournament about every week,” Hill said. “We try to get into the ones that are local for right now and just try to compete and get the ball in the girls’ hands.”

Carbondale was led in Wednesday’s game against West Frankfort as it was during last season by point guard Madysyn Butler, who looked like she will be even better in her junior campaign.

“Madysyn is just a great player,” Hill said. “She has a lot of great moves and she’s a good shooter. I’m excited about her.”

Butler’s play was contagious among her fellow guards as they turned several turnovers into fast break opportunities and open outside looks.

“They’re starting to come on,” Hill said. “We’re seeing the floor better and the girls are passing better. I just feel like they’re starting to see that their hard work is paying off. I’ve seen a lot of improvement and I really like our freshman group. They’re really going to help us.”

But the Terriers also have a major inside presence in Madyson Swope, who will be a senior. And there’s more inside strength with Keniya Ward, Terryiana Scott and Jordan Grubbs also returning.

“At the end of the season last year Maddy Swope was playing really well for us in the post and she still looks really strong,” Hill said. “She did a lot of workouts in the weight room during track season. She was a state champion in the discus so she’s just really strong. She’s going to be hard for other teams to match up with this year.”

Hill had to bring more freshmen than usual to Wednesday’s games, but still had a healthy amount of players to keep everyone fresh. That has been a common theme with all the summer competition.

“There’s summer school going on and some of the girls have jobs but they’re finding a way to get in a gym and work,” Hill said. “So that’s very positive for us.”

Carbondale’s win over West Frankfort was by over 20 points, but no stats were kept and Hill doesn’t keep track of her team’s record, either.

“Not in the summer,” she said. “Summer isn’t about winning, even though we want to win, but it’s about building our team and building our skills. That’s our focus.”

On Tuesday, June 28, Marion’s “Oasis Summer Slam” tournament will feature games non-stop on five different courts starting at 9 a.m. and going until the last games tip off at approximately 5:15 p.m.

There will be two courts in Cuss Wilson Gymnasium and five in the Health Education Center. A full schedule of games can be found on the Marion High School Athletics social media accounts.

