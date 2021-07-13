Girls Basketball | Christopher's Hargrove elevating skills through summer competitions

Amiah Hargrove is loading up for a sophomore basketball season with the Christopher Lady Bearcats with the sky as her limit.
The 6-foot-2 athletic forward is spending her summer competing in tournament camps like the Louisville Elite Camp in Kentucky and the Nike Tournament of Champions in Chicago.
These competitions are designed for high school girls that want to take their game to the next level and Hargrove is taking full advantage.
“I’m really expanding and growing my game,” said Hargrove, who averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds as a freshman. “Every high school team has one or two stars, but everyone is a standout at the AAU (Ameteur Athletic Union) level. Everybody is elite and talented, and the pace and way the game is played is different.
“Hopefully I’ll see it pay off in the fall and winter.”
Coming off a 9-1 season where Hargrove and her Christopher team clinched a Black Diamond Conference championship last March, the sophomore has remained focused knowing there’s a lot of young talent returning for the Lady Bearcats and head coach Seiger Shurtz.
“I’m really excited that everyone is coming back,” said Hargrove. “I know we have a lot of potential and coming off a really good week of AAU ball, I’m ready to help my team go after another conference championship and push for postseason titles.”
Postseason opportunities that Hargrove didn’t get as a freshman due to IHSA schedule restrictions surrounding COVID-19 health protocols.
Christopher will also return junior’s Makayle Dejear, Jessica Gordon and Mckensie Jackson. The three averaged a combined 18.2 points to give the Lady Bearcats secondary scoring options behind Hargrove’s normal 20-point double-doubles.
Hargrove’s trip to the Louisville Elite Camp wrapped up in late June where her team placed third overall with a 4-1 record in the Platinum Division. Her division showcased the highest level of competition in her age group.
She came away learning how to mold her game around new talent.
“My teammates and I didn’t get much practice time together so you kind of have to gel,” said Hargrove. “It was a challenge because I base my movements around what my other teammates decide to do.
“I luckily had coaches that I love. They’re all good men and most of them have daughters that have been through college recruiting.”
One coach that Hargrove met in Kentucky was the head coach of the Louisville women's basketball program, Jeff Walz. On the boys side was NBA shooting guard and two-time All-Star Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, who coached the 17U team and helped inspire young athletes like Hargrove.
“It was a moment I’ll never forget,” said Hargrove. “I was able to take some pictures with coaches and players that I had previously played against in summer tournaments. (Beal) is really involved with AAU athletes and is always communicating with us. I’ve never spoken with him one-on-one, but a group of us talked to him last May through FaceTime.”
Beal also led his team in scoring with 31.3 points this season — edging out Hargrove’s 20 PPG, but the freshman bested the eight-year pro by averaging five more rebounds.
After Louisville was the Nike Tournament of Champions in Chicago where Hargrove played a total of seven games between July 9-12. Her team finished 6-1 and she now prepares for another tournament trip to Orlando with her father Anthony, mother Ami and 4-year-old sister Aralynn.
“I leave on Monday for the Orlando Splash and National Championship in Florida,” said Hargrove. “I’m definitely excited to share this experience with my family.”
Hargrove already has college offers from Missouri State, Arkansas State and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After shooting 61.8% from the field, 41.9% from 3-point range and 80% from the free throw line as a high school freshman, it’s easy for college scouts to see the potential.
Hargrove’s arrow only climbs from this point forward.
