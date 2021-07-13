Girls Basketball | Christopher's Hargrove elevating skills through summer competitions

Amiah Hargrove is loading up for a sophomore basketball season with the Christopher Lady Bearcats with the sky as her limit.

The 6-foot-2 athletic forward is spending her summer competing in tournament camps like the Louisville Elite Camp in Kentucky and the Nike Tournament of Champions in Chicago.

These competitions are designed for high school girls that want to take their game to the next level and Hargrove is taking full advantage.

“I’m really expanding and growing my game,” said Hargrove, who averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds as a freshman. “Every high school team has one or two stars, but everyone is a standout at the AAU (Ameteur Athletic Union) level. Everybody is elite and talented, and the pace and way the game is played is different.

“Hopefully I’ll see it pay off in the fall and winter.”

Coming off a 9-1 season where Hargrove and her Christopher team clinched a Black Diamond Conference championship last March, the sophomore has remained focused knowing there’s a lot of young talent returning for the Lady Bearcats and head coach Seiger Shurtz.