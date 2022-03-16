JUCO Basketball | Logan falls to Harcum at national tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The best season in the history of the John A. Logan College men’s basketball program ended with a historic individual performance but another national tournament loss.

Logan won a school record 29 games to earn the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the NJCAA Division I men’s national tournament but was ousted by No. 13 Harcum, 109-91, in a second-round game on Wednesday at Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The Vols (29-4) were making their third-straight national tourney appearance and fifth overall, but left Hutchinson still without a tournament win in those five tries.

Sean East, a sophomore in the running for national player of the year, did everything he could to help the Vols with a 43-point performance that is the highest point total in a postseason game in Logan history.

Harcum (32-2) was more familiar with the court after rolling to a 92-65 win over Southern Idaho in Monday’s opening round, while the Vols hadn’t played since March 4 when it won the Central District or Region 24 tournament.

“It’s such a tough run,” said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. “I felt good about our first half from the standpoint that we weathered the storm. They played a game here, they had a day of rest, a day of prep. That’s a really good basketball team.”

And the Bears, who hail from Philadelphia, tied their own school record for wins with the victory over JALC. They advance to face either host school Hutchinson or No. 5 Chipola in the quarterfinals.

Just like in their opening-round win, Harcum put five players in double figures — and that didn’t include Tre Dinkins, who came into the game with the Bears’ highest scoring average. In fact, Dinkins didn’t score until Harcum had a 74-59 lead with 11:30 remaining.

Yazid Powell led the Bears with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Mohamed Wague had 20 points and 13 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. Derrius Ward also had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Martin hit four 3-pointers and had 19 points.

Amarhie Simpkins also reached double figures with 10 points and Dinkins tallied nine for Harcum, which pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and 56 total to outrebound the Vols by 15.

“We scored enough points, you just can’t give up that many,” Smithpeters said. “I felt like we had moments where we were doing what we needed to do. We never seemed to get comfortable. That’s got to be on me. I really felt that we did a good job prepping and a good job this week, but sometimes in these moments it’s just really hard to calm down and get under control.

“We had just one or two really bad moments that probably cost us in a 40-minute basketball game.”

East’s stat line for Logan showed him going 15-of-27 from the field with four 3-pointers in seven attempts. East also went 9 of 11 from the foul line. Cobie Barnes and Tujautae Williams joined him in double figures with 10 points each.

Cam Alford added eight points, Sarion McGee had seven, Detrick Reeves chipped in five and Pinckneyville’s Dawson Yates had two points for Logan, which made 25 of its 38 free throws.

Harcum missed its first seven 3-point attempts, which boded well for Logan after the Bears hit 16 bombs in their win over Southern Idaho. And there were seven lead changes in the first 11 minutes, the last of which came on a silly crossover and floater from East that put Logan ahead 21-20 with 9:20 left before halftime.

The Vols led 27-21 on a stickback from Alford and were ahead 31-24 when East threw a long baseball pass to Alford for a layup at the 5:35 mark. A long 3-pointer from East from the top of the key kept the lead at 34-28 and a trey by McGee made it 37-30 with 3:20 still left in the half.

After trading baskets, the Bears scored seven straight and tied the game at 39 on a drive and free throw by Powell. The last lead for the Vols came at 44-43 with 50.2 seconds left when East hit two free throws after Powell was given a technical foul.

Harcum went into halftime with a 46-44 lead after Martin heaved in a 3-pointer in the final seconds and the Bears never trailed in the second half.

“We were in position early on in that half to make runs and we never really took it to the next level,” Smithpeters said. “We never put pressure on them when we had them down in the first half and you’ve got to be able to put pressure on teams.”

The Bears pushed out to a nine-point edge but the game was still close after two free throws by East after a steal cut Harcum’s lead to 58-55 with 14:52 left.

But in a blink, the margin was quickly in double digits at 67-57 after two free throws by Martin with 12:43 remaining. Harcum ramped up the pressure defensively, after that the lead was 15 when Dinkins hit his first basket.

3-pointers by Martin and Dinkins extended the lead and the Vols found themselves trailing by 21 after Wague put back his own miss and was fouled with 6:58 to play.

“I don’t want this team to be judged on a 40-minute basketball game,” Smithpeters said. “They did a lot of special things this year and we ran into a buzzsaw right there. That’s a very good team and they played extremely well today.”

East kept knocking down shots for the Vols, but the Bears never stopped scoring on their end until the benches were cleared with 1:36 left. Reeves scored Logan’s final points of the season with a 3-pointer from Stephen Curry range in front of the scorer’s table.

The last game for East capped off quite a memorable one-year Logan season. East transferred to the Vols from Bradley and now gets his pick of suitors from where to continue his career.

“I hate it for him because he’s worked so hard and he wanted to win this thing so bad,” Smithpeters said. “He’s such a good person, through and through. He’s going to be very special and be able to move on and have a really good career.”

