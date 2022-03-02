JUCO Basketball | Logan rolls to win over Wabash Valley at Region 24 Tournament

INA — John A. Logan basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters honestly didn’t see that coming.

The top-seeded Volunteers met Wabash Valley in the Region 24 Tournament at Rend Lake College. Logan, the fifth-ranked team in the nation owned a pair of eight-point wins over the Warriors.

Wednesday night it was no contest. Logan used a blistering offensive start and a smothering defense to run away from Wabash Valley, 83-51.

“Sometimes things just happen,” Smithpeters said. “There wasn’t much they could do. We’re clicking on all cylinders and have a very good team. We’ve been battle tested all year. We’ve played a good schedule.

“We did a good job of moving the basketball. I just thought we executed very well tonight on both ends. That’s something as a coach you’d hope to see come March.”

Logan’s fast start was fueled by sophomore point guard Sean East. He was unstoppable in the early going, whether going to the basket or pulling up for 3-pointers.

It took the Vols just 3:45 to build a double-digit lead. East’s runout with 16:15 remaining gave Logan a quick 14-4 advantage.

“As a coach you hope and wish for things like that, and pray for them sometimes, but it usually doesn’t work out that way,” Smithpeters said. “When they do, you have to enjoy them. I was just really so excited for our guys because of the work they put in.”

Although the Volunteers put 44 points on the board in the first half, Logan didn’t cut the Warriors any slack on the defensive end.

In a three-minute span late in the first half, the Warriors turned the ball over on five of six possessions. Logan took advantage with buckets by Sarion McGee, Cobie Barnes, KJ Debrick and East, pushing the lead to 10 points.

Logan opened a 20-point gap at the 4:39 mark when Barnes drilled a 3-pointer.

Wabash Valley never had a scoring run over four points in the first half. The Warriors burned three first-half timeouts in an effort to stem the Logan tide.

“We pride ourselves on that,” Smithpeters said. “We talk about our four-minute wars. We knew Wabash was going to score. We wanted every score to be hard. It was very difficult for them to score for a long period of time. I just felt we did a really good job of transitioning from the defensive side to making them guard us on the offensive end.”

And, nothing changed after intermission.

The Vols continued to roll on the offensive end. Logan opened its first 30-point advantage when Dawson Yates’ alley-oop pass set up Tujautae Williams with a rim-rattling dunk at the 11:20 mark. Logan’s largest lead was 33 points.

East led Logan with 26 points while Williams added 16. Jakobi Heady led Wabash with 10 points.

Logan, now 27-3, advances to the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. They face the winner of Wednesday’s late contest, Southwestern Illinois College or Shawnee College.

Wabash Valley is 19-11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0