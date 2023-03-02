ST. LOUIS — Bowen Born’s hamstring appears healthy again.

Northern Iowa’s hopes of a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament run may be, well, reborn.

The sophomore guard collected a game-high 23 points Thursday and added five assists as the eighth-seeded Panthers stopped ninth-seeded Illinois State 75-62 in the first game of Arch Madness at Enterprise Center.

UNI (14-17) advances to a meeting with top-seeded Bradley at noon Friday after losing to the Braves twice by a combined 23 points. But if Born performs as he did for most of Thursday’s contest, the Panthers may have more than the proverbial puncher’s chance.

Born played just six minutes on Feb. 22 in an 86-63 loss at SIU before going on ice for the night’s remainder. The school said it was precautionary because of a hamstring issue that’s hampered him over the second half of MVC play.

He looked like the guy who’s been one of the best players in the Valley this year from the outset. He popped a 3-ball and fed Tytan Anderson for another one, then capped the first half with a 3 that gave UNI a 44-28 halftime lead.

The margin reached 21 before the Redbirds (11-21) figured out their season was at stake. They finally stepped up ball pressure and put together a 16-2 run that lasted more than five minutes. Their deficit was just 61-55 when Seneca Knight penetrated for a layup.

Neither team scored for another 3½ minutes. Then Born cracked the code when the Panthers needed him the most. His next four possessions went like this: 3-ball, pass to Anderson for a layup, 3-ball, pass to Anderson for a layup.

A six-point game was suddenly 14. Game over, drive home safely, go find some toasted ravioli.

“His demeanor and confidence doesn’t change because he’s hurt,” said UNI coach Ben Jacobson of Born. “He knows what he’s doing every day.”

So did freshman Michael Duax, who supplied 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added three steals. Anderson contributed 16 points as the Panthers canned nearly 47% from the floor despite missing 10 straight shots at one stage in the second half.

Knight scored 19 points for Illinois State, while Kendall Lewis added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Burford netted 14 points but needed 16 shots to get there. The Redbirds made only 23-of-55 from the floor and mixed in 17 turnovers that led to 19 UNI points.

Indiana State 97, Evansville 58

The fifth-seeded Sycamores didn’t mess around, establishing a 46-28 halftime advantage and piling on the points en route to their third lopsided win of the year against the 12th-seeded Purple Aces.

Indiana State (21-11) canned 58.5% from the field, drawing assists on 29 of its 38 made buckets. It was the most assists in an MVC tourney game since the Sycamores collected 31 against SIU 25 years ago.

Robbie Avila scored a game-high 21 points on just nine shots to lead five players in double figures for Indiana State. Cooper Neese added 19, hitting 5-of-6 3-point tries. Xavier Bledson came off the bench to net 14 points, while Cameron Henry and Cade McKnight each tallied 10.

The Sycamores took the lead 17 seconds into the game and never let up. They led by double figures for the game’s final 33:42, outscoring Evansville 46-18 in the paint and enjoying a 43-24 advantage in points off the bench.

Coach Josh Schertz didn’t have to play anyone more than Neese’s 26 minutes, giving his team plenty of rest before their 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal Friday with fourth-seeded Belmont.

Kenny Strawbridge tallied 12 points for the Aces (5-27).