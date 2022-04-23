 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Minor League Basketball

Minor League Basketball | Pharaohs stay unbeaten in chippy track meet

  • 0

CARBONDALE – The only thing that could be considered a contest in the Southern Illinois Pharaohs 151-120 win over the Music City Kings was a dust up between the teams after a hard foul by Pharaohs guard Caron McKinney.

From tip to horn, Southern Illinois dominated on the court – the score was 75-42 at the time the two teams clashed, a fact which Marcus Terrance reminded the Kings of as the teams were separated. After that, tempers did seem to cool, but a dust up with less than two minutes to play resulted in the teams trash talking each other on the sidelines before the referees made the decision to stop the game early.

SIU Baseball | Salukis clinch first ever series win over DBU

The Pharaohs opened the game on a 14-1 run through four minutes of play and never let up through the first half, taking a 79-45 lead into the locker room.

If you love up-tempo play and tons of offense, the Dentmon Center was the place to be as the Pharaohs laid it on thick and didn’t let up. Five Southern Illinois players were in double digits after two periods – Dante Adams led everyone with 17, but Bruce Baron had 14, Terrance had 12 and Luqman Lundy and Mike DeWalt each had 11.

People are also reading…

With the game all but decided early, what the crowd in attendance will remember going home is the game’s chippiness.

It wasn’t just the almost fight at the end of the second quarter; it had been brewing long before that. McKinney’s hard foul that spurred the confrontation was set up at the beginning of the quarter when he was fouled going up for a layup on a fast break – a foul he believed to be a technical even though it wasn’t called.

Prep Softball | Sadler and Seip lead AJ to a win over Vienna

While he was shooting his free throws – he made one – he all but told the Kings they’d be getting a hard foul later and he delivered.

Midway through the third quarter, a Kings player hit the deck hard and believed that should’ve been a technical foul when not even a common one was called, he’d kick a chair and be issued a Technical during a timeout.

The Kings did go on a bit of a run in the second half, cutting the lead to 20 with six minutes left in the game, but it was too little too late. The final three minutes more closely resembled an NBA All-Star game with light defense and a lot of shots from downtown, which inflated the final but both teams were comfortably in triple digits before that.

@DerekBSports

Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grizzlies rout Timberwolves 124-96 to tie series at 1 apiece

Grizzlies rout Timberwolves 124-96 to tie series at 1 apiece

Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 to even up their first-round Western Conference series at 1 apiece. Morant went to the bench with 4:40 left to a huge ovation. He finished a rebound shy of a triple-double. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 16 with Jackson hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range as the Grizzlies finished with seven in double figures. Game 3 is Thursday night in Minneapolis. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 20. All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit Chicago with 2-1 series lead

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet for the ninth time this season. Chicago is 10-6 against the Central Division, and Milwaukee is 12-4 against division opponents.

Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks 115-91 in Game 1

Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks 115-91 in Game 1

Duncan Robinson set a Miami playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday. Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry added 10 for Miami. Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019. Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News