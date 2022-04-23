Minor League Basketball | Pharaohs stay unbeaten in chippy track meet

CARBONDALE – The only thing that could be considered a contest in the Southern Illinois Pharaohs 151-120 win over the Music City Kings was a dust up between the teams after a hard foul by Pharaohs guard Caron McKinney.

From tip to horn, Southern Illinois dominated on the court – the score was 75-42 at the time the two teams clashed, a fact which Marcus Terrance reminded the Kings of as the teams were separated. After that, tempers did seem to cool, but a dust up with less than two minutes to play resulted in the teams trash talking each other on the sidelines before the referees made the decision to stop the game early.

The Pharaohs opened the game on a 14-1 run through four minutes of play and never let up through the first half, taking a 79-45 lead into the locker room.

If you love up-tempo play and tons of offense, the Dentmon Center was the place to be as the Pharaohs laid it on thick and didn’t let up. Five Southern Illinois players were in double digits after two periods – Dante Adams led everyone with 17, but Bruce Baron had 14, Terrance had 12 and Luqman Lundy and Mike DeWalt each had 11.

With the game all but decided early, what the crowd in attendance will remember going home is the game’s chippiness.

It wasn’t just the almost fight at the end of the second quarter; it had been brewing long before that. McKinney’s hard foul that spurred the confrontation was set up at the beginning of the quarter when he was fouled going up for a layup on a fast break – a foul he believed to be a technical even though it wasn’t called.

While he was shooting his free throws – he made one – he all but told the Kings they’d be getting a hard foul later and he delivered.

Midway through the third quarter, a Kings player hit the deck hard and believed that should’ve been a technical foul when not even a common one was called, he’d kick a chair and be issued a Technical during a timeout.

The Kings did go on a bit of a run in the second half, cutting the lead to 20 with six minutes left in the game, but it was too little too late. The final three minutes more closely resembled an NBA All-Star game with light defense and a lot of shots from downtown, which inflated the final but both teams were comfortably in triple digits before that.

