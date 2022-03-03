MVC Men's Basketball | No clear-cut favorite in MVC tourney

ST. LOUIS — Bradley coach Brian Wardle believes the top five seeds can win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, which started Thursday night with play-in games in front of mostly empty seats at cavernous Enterprise Center.

There might be a few who think sixth-seeded SIU will have something to say about that in Friday night’s 8:30 tip with shorthanded Drake. After all, the Bulldogs lost 3-point shooter and top defender D.J. Wilkins to a torn ACL in the first half of their 62-60 win Saturday over the Salukis in Des Moines.

A 1-9 record against the top five seeds might paint a different picture of SIU’s chances to lace up the shoes for a 5 p.m. semifinal on Saturday, but the very definition of March Madness is the unlikely happening.

One thing that seems to be certain is that there’s no clear-cut favorite to cut down the nets on Sunday. Here’s a look at each team’s prospects as they try to win three (or in four cases, four) games to earn the conference’s auto bid to the NCAA Tournament.

NORTHERN IOWA (18-10, 14-4)

The regular season champs and the league’s Most Valuable Player enter with no worse than an automatic NIT bid assured because they outgunned Loyola 102-96 in overtime on the final Saturday of the regular season.

All the Panthers have to do now is win three games in as many days after that instant classic. They have the advantage of having sharpshooting A.J. Green, who likely rode the coattails of the regular season title to the MVP over the likes of Isiaih Mosley and Lucas Williamson, and an emerging star inside in Noah Carter.

Best matchup: Missouri State, since they swept the Bears in the regular season, running them out of McLeod Center in the second meeting last month.

Worst matchup: Probably Loyola, which routed UNI by 27 in Chicago and averaged over 90 against them in two games.

MISSOURI STATE (22-9, 13-5)

Because of their sweep of Drake, the Bears got the No. 2 seed in a three-way tie that also included Loyola. On talent alone, Missouri State should win. No team has an inside-outside duo to match Mosley and 6-9 Gaige Prim.

But the Bears will have to commit to defense for three games and not just try to outscore opponents. They have shown the ability to get stops at times, but don’t do it consistently enough. If they do it this weekend, some TV league school might have to sweat a 30 or 40-burger from Mosley in a couple of weeks.

Best matchup: SIU, because the Salukis have such a difficult time keeping either Mosley or Prim in check.

Worst matchup: UNI, which averaged nearly 90 ppg in sweeping the season series.

DRAKE (22-9, 13-5)

There was bad news for the Bulldogs before they left for St. Louis. Minus Wilkins, their backcourt becomes a little thin. That ups the pressure on Roman Penn to come up big over the weekend and stay out of foul trouble.

They also have the toughest schedule of the top five seeds because they’ll have to win three games in less than 48 hours with a key man unavailable. That’s doable, since Penn, gritty Garrett Sturtz and Tucker DeVries are capable of taking up slack without Wilkins. But Drake’s margin of error has narrowed.

Best matchup: Loyola, which it swept head-to-head, averaging nearly 80 ppg.

Worst matchup: Missouri State, which swept it and presented proof it can defend well when the mood strikes it.

LOYOLA (22-7, 13-5)

The good news for the Ramblers is their NET ranking remains solid at 31. Barry Hinson can spin a different yarn about computer rankings meaning something, based on the time his Missouri State team once was left out with an RPI in the 20s, but Loyola still looks good.

That being said, the Ramblers probably shouldn’t roll the dice and lose to Bradley for a second time on Friday. And the Braves really should have beaten them twice already, blowing a 16-point lead in their first meeting in Chicago. Will Loyola’s farewell appearance at Arch Madness last for a weekend or a day?

Best matchup: SIU, which it held to 45 and 39 points during a home-and-home sweep in January.

Worst matchup: Drake, which scored a season sweep of the Ramblers that ultimately sent them into the 4-5 game.

BRADLEY (17-13, 11-7)

If you’re looking for a dark horse, you could try these guys. The Braves at their best are capable of winning this tournament. Kenpom.com rates their defense No. 1 in conference play by a slender margin over Loyola.

Terry Roberts and Rienk Mast became a nice inside-outside punch this year, but there have been times that Bradley doesn’t always have a consistent third scorer. Even in the 52-50 grinders you get in the Valley, you still need three guys that can get into double figures. Will that be the Braves’ undoing this weekend?

Best matchup: Drake, which Bradley swept. The January win in Des Moines kicked off its best stretch of play this year.

Worst matchup: Missouri State, because Mosley went off in both games against the Braves, proof that not even good defense can slow down elite offense.

SIU (16-14, 9-9)

The Salukis won four of their last five and nearly bagged five in a row with a good second half Saturday at Drake. The trends all suggest they are capable of breaking through against the league’s top half, especially if Ben Coupet, Jr. keeps scoring the ball as he has of late.

But SIU also has the same problem as Drake – scheduling. The Salukis play a slow pace, but they also rely a lot on hitting 3-pointers, which can be a problem when you’re playing three games in less than 48 hours. Bottom line: It’s doable, but wagering more than a St. Louis butter cake on it might be risky.

Best matchup: Bradley, because it’s the only top 5 team SIU beat. And it had a ridiculous 52-16 run against the Braves bridging the halves.

Worst matchup: Missouri State, because the Salukis didn’t demonstrate in either game that they could neutralize Mosley or Prim, much less stop them.

VALPARAISO (13-17, 6-12)

We now arrive at the teams who play on Thursday. If there is one capable of putting a scare into a top seed, it might be the Beacons. They do possess scoring punch and have a guy in Kobe King who’s played in his share of big games during his days at Wisconsin.

But if Valpo is going to do more than make Missouri State sweat a bit, it’s got to figure out a way to get stops. Its defense was second-worst in conference play per Kenpom.com metrics, allowing nearly 110 points per 100 possessions. That doesn’t bode well for advancing past Friday, assuming it gets by Evansville late Thursday night.

Best matchup: UNI, since it upset the Panthers in January in Valparaiso. Of course, Green was out with COVID-19, but a win’s a win, right?

Worst matchup: Bradley, which spanked the Beacons by a combined 39 points in their meetings, including a 79-55 rout on Saturday night.

ILLINOIS STATE (12-19, 5-13)

Antonio Reeves was a deserving winner of the Most Improved Player award in the league. He averaged more than 20 ppg to lead the Valley and shot solid percentages across the board. And he did it with every team gunning for him.

But the Redbirds got coach Dan Muller fired last month for a good reason – they just weren’t good enough. And it started at the defensive end, where they simply couldn’t defend the lane or keep teams from getting open looks from 3. SIU’s only 90-point game of the year came against these guys last week.

Best matchup: Missouri State, which it beat on Dec. 1 in its MVC opener. Illinois State has the firepower to score with anyone.

Worst matchup: SIU, which averaged 82.5 ppg in sweeping the Redbirds and looked like one of the most dynamic offensive teams around in those games.

INDIANA STATE (11-19, 4-14)

The Sycamores looked out of gas in a season-ending blowout loss at Illinois State Saturday. Josh Schertz’s team has been competitive despite its conference record, but played 11 games in 27 days to end the season.

Tired legs may have colored this team’s effort on defense, which wasn’t bad over the first half of conference play but deteriorated down the stretch. Indiana State has firepower on the perimeter that can keep it in most games, but this program’s best basketball is probably a year or two away as Schertz builds up the roster.

Best matchup: Missouri State, which the Trees upset in Terre Haute and had a chance to sweep in Springfield before Prim went 18 of 21 at the line in a 79-70 win.

Worst matchup: Drake, which scored a season sweep by a combined 34 points and averaged almost 80 ppg.

EVANSVILLE (6-23, 2-16)

The best thing about this season for the Purple Aces is that it’s going to end as soon as late Thursday night. Very little went right from the start and they were blown out by 20 or more points seven times, including by 82-31 on Feb. 23 at Loyola.

Aside from some excellent performances by Shamar Givance and a promising stretch of scoring late in the season by Blaise Beauchamp, there wasn’t much to brag about. A coaching change is possible here as fans have grumbled about Todd Lickliter, but let’s be honest: Mike Krzyzewski could have guided this team and probably not landed north of .500.

Best matchup: Indiana State, which it beat in Terre Haute and probably should have beat at home before falling in double overtime.

Worst matchup: Loyola, which clobbered it twice by a combined 80 points.

