Prep Basketball | Herrin moves to 7-0 with win over Carbondale

HERRIN – Five players hit for double figures Saturday afternoon as the Herrin Tigers blew out to a 24-point lead early in the second half and won by 10 over visiting Carbondale, 65-55, in nonconference play.

Senior forward Haydon Mayer paced the Herrin attack with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers early in the contest. Sophomore Madox Billingsley came off the bench to drop in 12. Another sophomore - Kyrese Lukens - followed with 11 that also included a pair of early triples. Senior Reese Billingsley and junior Exavier Williams checked in with 10 apiece. Junior Jonathan Harrison tacked on seven and Taylor Brandon added two.

The Tigers led 22-10 and 42-25 at the half before the Terriers slowly began to chip away at the deficit. Carbondale trailed 57-38 after three periods, but never got closer than the final margin of 10.

The Terriers were paced offensively by Jeremiah Tate's 18 points. DeCarl Payne knocked down 15 and Jaden Patterson accounted for 12.

Despite the loss, Carbondale was lifted by the return of senior standout Antoine Walker, who didn't start the game, but got big minutes off the bench in his first game back from an arm injury.

First-year Terriers head coach Lee Nailon was pleased to have his 6-foot-7 center back in Walker.

"He played at a lower division last year (Murphysboro, a Class 2A school), but obviously, he's not a lower-division talent," the coach said. "Having him (Walker) back is huge for us. He's a big presence inside. He's athletic, can run and jump, can pass, and change shots inside the paint as he did tonight. Getting him back in practice this week and getting him acclimated to the pace of the game again is a key. He and his teammates have to get to know one another better because they haven't been playing together much."

Nailon added that he wants his team to play hard to the very end.

"Until there's zeroes left on the scoreboard," he said. "You have to have confidence to win, and if you're behind, you go down fighting. We can't play not to lose. I have to encourage the kids throughout the game and throughout the year. I have to give them the confidence that they can still win a game when they're behind."

Nailon also praised Herrin's effort.

"Hats off to the Tigers. They played a good ballgame," he said.

Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz was pleased with his team's performance.

"When you get games like these - the day after a big game the night before - you worry as a coach about what kind of energy your team is going to bring," he said. "So, we got in here a little bit early and went over our game plan and talked about executing a zone against them. We saw where we could take some advantage of things and get out on transition. I was really proud of our guys' energy. When you make shots, the energy seems to follow."

Shurtz said Madox Billingsley was a big part of Saturday's win.

"He's had two great jayvee games and we wanted to give him a shot to prove himself," the coach said. "He's about as good an athlete as there is here in Southern Illinois and he was able to prove it in today's game with Carbondale. He matched up athletically with those guys. He was aggressive and made some smart shots. He also made some good passes and was good defensively, too. He gave us an excellent spark tonight."

Shurtz said he was a little surprised that Walker played.

"A little bit. We watched all the games before and watched him warm up. We knew what kind of threat he was playing for Murphysboro. He changed some things, but I thought we adapted well and really rebounded well."

The Tigers hit the road to Murphysboro Friday in a key River-to-River Conference Ohio Division battle, while the Terriers will travel to Belleville Althoff Catholic Friday before returning home Saturday for a nonconference game with Carterville.