Prep Basketball | Marion falls to Trenton-Wesclin, finishes 1-3 at Mascoutah tourney

MASCOUTAH – It was not the kind of finish that Marion boys basketball coach Gus Gillespie was hoping for when his Marion Wildcats took the floor Saturday afternoon.

Trenton-Wesclin slipped past the Wildcats, 50-43, after briefly trailing in the fourth quarter. With the loss, Marion finishes tourney play at Mascoutah with one win and three losses. The Warriors improve to 2-2 and claimed fifth place at the tourney.

"We did some good things in the tournament," Gillespie said. "We got some varsity experience for some guys who needed it. And we have four game films to watch to get a better feel of what we need to work on the most moving forward."

Still, competitor that he is, Gillespie wasn't pleased to leave town with just the one win.

"I'm not happy that we went 1-3," he said. "We will see what positives we can build on before our next game."

Marion opens South Seven Conference play Friday at home against Belleville Althoff. The Wildcats will then host the Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Shootout on Saturday with an 8 p.m. game against Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Against Trenton-Wesclin, Marion took an early 11-5 lead before the Warriors rallied to tie the game at 14 all by the end of the first period.

Trenton-Wesclin took a 21-18 lead into the intermission as the Wildcats could only manage single field goals by senior guard Evan Noelle and sophomore forward Kaden Rogowski.

The Warriors maintained a three-point lead after three periods at 33-30. Marion regained the lead at 40-38 on a 3-pointer from junior guard Brady Jackson midway through the fourth period, but the Warriors rallied to take the lead and never let it go thereafter.

Junior forward Nick Ucci led Marion in scoring with 16 points, including four triples - three in the second half. Rogowski followed with eight.

Noelle, who poured in 28 points Friday night, was held to seven. Senior post player Nehemiah Goodman drained a 3-pointer and finished with five points. Jackson had three and another senior, Talon Hance, added two as did junior forward Phoenix Hatchett.

Seth Mackey popped for 16 points to pace the Warriors' offense. Grant Pridley added 15.