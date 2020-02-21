Prep Boys Basketball | Benton takes down Murphysboro on senior night

The Rangers would carry that lead late into the quarter before a couple of mistakes in the final minute led to Murphysboro sophomore Calvon Clemons scoring a couple baskets in the final 37 seconds to cut the Red Devils deficit to 35-33.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Murphysboro would tie the ball game up with a layup from Jameirr Frazier. But after a few lead changes, Benton went back on top for good after a Wyatt McClintock layup, followed by a layup from Reid Baumgarte on the following possession to put the Rangers up 41-37.

Benton shot 6 of 7 from the free throw line down the stretch, with 4 of 5 coming from Johnson. Carson Lewis added a layup with less than a minute remaining to put the Rangers' lead at 10.

Lewis would end up finishing his night with nine points, while McClintock was a force off the bench with 10 points and three rebounds.

Murphysboro was led in scoring by senior Dezmond Clark with 15 points, but the Red Devils got outscored 32-21 in the second half.

The difference came down to turnovers. Benton turned over the ball three times in the opening quarter, but limited the mistakes to just three for the remainder of the game.