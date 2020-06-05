Prep Girls Basketball | Metcalf returns to coaching at Vienna

Adding Metcalf, who’s won 608 games and lost only 198 in 28 years of coaching, could be the piece that leads to years of contending for and potentially capturing championships.

“Kudos to Jamie, because he set the table,” Metcalf said. “All I have to do is put the food on it. They just don’t want to win games at Vienna, they want to build a system. And my system has been proven to work throughout time.”

It certainly worked from 2004-08 when Metcalf guided the boys program at Vienna to an 89-30 record and two regional titles. Kerley was part of one of those regional champions, and his loyalty to his high school coach remains fierce.

Kerley is eager to see how Metcalf’s emphasis on fundamentals and drills shapes the Eagles.

“It’s come full circle,” Kerley said. “When he was interested in this, I was thinking this could be the makings of what we had before with the boys. He’s coming at the right time, and we’ve had the same core for three years and we’re getting healthy.

“He knows how to implement stuff that will work, and we’ve got great kids that are hard workers. I think it will be pretty seamless, honestly. He is obviously very effective at what he does, so it will be good for our kids.”