Prep Girls Basketball | Metcalf returns to coaching at Vienna

When Rick Metcalf walked off the floor in February 2019 after Sesser-Valier-Waltonville’s girls basketball team lost in a regional semifinal to Belleville Althoff, he figured it was for the last time.
But it took Metcalf about five months to figure out the advice of an old friend had merit.
“He told me, ‘Retirement will kill you. Sitting in that recliner for 7-8 hours every day will kill you.’ He told me to do something you love,” Metcalf said Friday.
And so Metcalf took his buddy’s advice, jumping out of retirement and back on the court as the new girls basketball coach at Vienna. He replaces one of his former players, Jamie Kerley, who stepped down in late April after accepting a job in administration at Carrier Mills.
Kerley went 88-69 in five years as the Eagles’ coach, winning a regional title in 2017-18. While Vienna was 12-19 last year, it was heavily compromised by injuries and illness. Its lineup was a revolving door over the season’s second half.
Waiting on Metcalf like an uncashed check are 6-3 center Addison Bent (ankle), who when healthy is a force on both ends of the floor, and high-scoring guard Emma Rush. A spate of sophomores who got extensive playing time last year also return.
What’s more, multiple feeder programs to Vienna played in the middle school state tournament over the last couple of years. Simply put, the Eagles are positioned for success for the long haul.
Adding Metcalf, who’s won 608 games and lost only 198 in 28 years of coaching, could be the piece that leads to years of contending for and potentially capturing championships.
“Kudos to Jamie, because he set the table,” Metcalf said. “All I have to do is put the food on it. They just don’t want to win games at Vienna, they want to build a system. And my system has been proven to work throughout time.”
It certainly worked from 2004-08 when Metcalf guided the boys program at Vienna to an 89-30 record and two regional titles. Kerley was part of one of those regional champions, and his loyalty to his high school coach remains fierce.
Kerley is eager to see how Metcalf’s emphasis on fundamentals and drills shapes the Eagles.
“It’s come full circle,” Kerley said. “When he was interested in this, I was thinking this could be the makings of what we had before with the boys. He’s coming at the right time, and we’ve had the same core for three years and we’re getting healthy.
“He knows how to implement stuff that will work, and we’ve got great kids that are hard workers. I think it will be pretty seamless, honestly. He is obviously very effective at what he does, so it will be good for our kids.”
The 61-year old Metcalf, who served three years as a graduate assistant and restricted earnings assistant coach at Murray State in the late 1980s, has spent most of his coaching career at Sesser-Valier.
Metcalf compiled a 307-109 mark from 1990-2004 at the Red Devils’ boys basketball helm, garnering four regional titles. He didn’t coach for three seasons after his stint as the boys coach at Vienna, but returned to S-V-W to take over the girls job just before the 2011-12 season started and went 195-33 in eight years, earning four regional crowns.
And now he returns for an encore at Vienna.
“It was probably the only school I would return to,” Metcalf said. “They’re hungry to win and go to the next level. It’s an all-win situation.”
