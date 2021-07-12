Prep Sports Notebook | Benton's Johnson selects SIU as a walk-on

Benton hoop star Reece Johnson is committed to stay local and play for the SIU Salukis this fall.
The 6-foot point guard led the Rangers to a second-place 7-3 record in the SIRR-Ohio Conference standings this spring after averaging 15 points, five assists and three rebounds.
Sticking to maroon and white threads, Johnson is ready to get to work as a Saluki.
“It’s kind of a God thing,” said Johnson, “he worked it out for me. Coach (Bryan) Mullins’ big thing is the game honors toughness and you can feel the players represent that.”
Johnson’s path after graduation included conversations with Rend Lake College basketball coach Brian Gamber about potentially becoming a Warrior, but a full-ride Chancellor’s Scholarship that Johnson earned from SIU in February helped with his decision.
“I know Coach (Ron) Winemiller got a hold of Coach (Connor) Wheeler at SIU for me and asked Coach Mullins about me playing there,” said Johnson. “They had a spot for me to walk on and I was willing.
“SIU was the only college I applied at and there’s a pipeline between Benton and Southern that is unreal. You talk about Coach Rich Herrin, my high school gym floor is named after him and he’s also famous at SIU.”
Johnson is most excited about representing the legendary coach’s “RH” initials on the left shoulder of his Saluki jersey.
The Chancellor’s Scholarship for Johnson is valued at over $102,000 and covers in-state tuition, mandatory fees, and SIU room and board charges each year for a total of four years.
“I am very excited for Reece to be able to play at SIU,” said Winemiller, Benton’s head boys basketball coach. “Not only is it a great thing for Reece to get to play Division I basketball, I think it is a great thing for SIU to have some local flair as well. We are very excited to see Reece in a Saluki uniform next season.”
The last Ranger turned Saluki was Benton’s all-time scoring leader at 2,575 points, JoJo Johnson. With no relation to Reece, JoJo was a 1992 graduate from Benton and later helped SIU to an NCAA tournament berth.
“I don’t know JoJo personally, but if you’re from Benton or a school that has played us they know who he is,” said Johnson.
Former Benton basketball coach Rod Shurtz coached Johnson during the 1991-92 season when the Rangers finished third at the Class 1A State Tournament. Shurtz is familiar with Reece’s abilities as a basketball, cross country and track athlete from watching him at Herrin sporting events where his son, Sayler Shurtz, coaches the boys basketball program.
“Reece is a hard-nosed competitor that plays the game the right way,” said Shurtz. “I think he will represent the community well.”
Johnson, a multifaceted athlete, was also named The Southern Illinoisan’s Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2019.
“I was pretty set on basketball,” said Johnson. “My love for basketball is just different from cross country.”
Johnson plans on majoring in Mathematics Education with future goals of teaching and coaching.
A WILDCAT SURPRISE
Marion’s Maegan Dillon missed out on her basketball Senior Night due to a COVID-19 close contact in March.
On Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats gave Dillon the ceremony she missed out on by surprising her with family, current players and members of the coaching staff at a team event.
“It was the day of our awards banquet that we found out she had a close contact,” said Marion coach Casey Rose. “From that point on we wanted to find a day for her and make it as special as possible.”
Dillon averaged 7.2 points and 6.4 rebounds as Marion’s lone senior. The Wildcats couldn’t compete for a South Seven Conference title due to scheduling conflicts with Cahokia and Belleville.
“She came onto the team with eight freshmen in her class and was the only one that stuck around our program,” said Rose. “Her leadership, heart and dedication was the foundation of what we were looking for.”
Dillon’s next step is Missouri State for academics.
NOMINATIONS SOUGHT
The Southern Illinoisan is currently accepting nominations from area schools for our Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which will be named on July 31.
Schools are allowed to choose one male and one female for consideration, emphasizing their accomplishments on the playing field, in the classroom and in the community. The boy and girl with the best combination of credentials will win the award.
Send nominations to bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or braden.fogal@thesouthern.com. Nominations will be accepted until July 24.
Last year’s winners were Jake Baumgarte of Herrin and Lydia Miller of Harrisburg. In 2019, Jack Butler (Carbondale) and Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg) won the awards.
