Prep Sports Notebook | Benton's Johnson selects SIU as a walk-on

The Chancellor’s Scholarship for Johnson is valued at over $102,000 and covers in-state tuition, mandatory fees, and SIU room and board charges each year for a total of four years.

“I am very excited for Reece to be able to play at SIU,” said Winemiller, Benton’s head boys basketball coach. “Not only is it a great thing for Reece to get to play Division I basketball, I think it is a great thing for SIU to have some local flair as well. We are very excited to see Reece in a Saluki uniform next season.”

The last Ranger turned Saluki was Benton’s all-time scoring leader at 2,575 points, JoJo Johnson. With no relation to Reece, JoJo was a 1992 graduate from Benton and later helped SIU to an NCAA tournament berth.

“I don’t know JoJo personally, but if you’re from Benton or a school that has played us they know who he is,” said Johnson.

Former Benton basketball coach Rod Shurtz coached Johnson during the 1991-92 season when the Rangers finished third at the Class 1A State Tournament. Shurtz is familiar with Reece’s abilities as a basketball, cross country and track athlete from watching him at Herrin sporting events where his son, Sayler Shurtz, coaches the boys basketball program.