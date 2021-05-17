Prep Sports Notebook | Changes in store for Carbondale basketball program

While basketball fans in Carbondale grow used to a new holiday tournament, there will also be a transition period in welcoming the new coaching hire for Jim Miller’s spot after 23 years.

Miller, who announced his retirement on Feb. 2, understood that 2021 would be his last season coaching the Terriers after compiling a record of 424-220 at CCHS. That allowed Albertini plenty of time to meet with candidates worthy enough of filling Miller’s big shoes.

With a second wave of interviews being conducted on Monday, Albertini confirmed that Carbondale’s new boys basketball coach will be announced on Thursday. A total of seven candidates will have been interviewed for the coaching position.

“We’re hoping after Monday to have our decision,” Albertini said. “Coach Miller has been in the conversation with me and he’s talked with these candidates. We want to make sure that they’re a good person that can keep the tradition going.”

Basketball summer camps for Carbondale are scheduled to begin in June with football camps set to follow in July.

“We were not in a hurry to fill this position,” Albertini added. “We want to make sure it’s the right person because they’re going to be such a big tradition, not just with basketball, but with the school.

“This is a young team and the whole transition will be difficult with the IHSA announcing schools can’t travel out of state. The candidates have said they’re perfectly fine with that.”

