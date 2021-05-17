Prep Sports Notebook | Changes in store for Carbondale basketball program

Change is coming to Carbondale Community High School’s basketball program.
On May 12, the cancellation of the long-standing Carbondale Holiday Tournament was announced after 57 years of memorable plays and highlight reel moments. Carbondale Athletic Director Mark Albertini acknowledged that low attendance numbers at the CHT forced the school into adapting to a newly rebranded holiday tournament now recognized as the “Route 13 Christmas Classic.”
Another key factor to the decision was COVID-19’s impact on the economy. The CHT saw its crowd numbers dwindle over the past decade while competing with other local holiday tournaments forcing CCHS into fundraising attempts during a difficult financial period for local business owners.
The Route 13 Christmas Classic is the next step, and it will be a shared holiday basketball tournament between Carbondale and fellow South Seven Conference school, Marion High School. Albertini hopes it will expand over time.
“It’s still heartbreaking; the Carbondale Holiday Tournament was a big part of Carbondale and Southern Illinois for quite some time,” said Albertini, who is scheduled to meet with Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky on May 27 to discuss new teams for the tournament. “You put COVID-19 on it and other tournaments that are popping up, we just need time to establish it to a 16-team format.
“Schools have already been reaching out with interest in joining and we believe it’s going to be good and work.”
CCHS and MHS will serve as the two venues during the first year of the tournament, hosting eight teams at one school and eight teams at the other in a pool play, bracket format. This allows every team to play four games over a three-day period with the championship game taking place on the third day.
Albertini mentioned an interest in creating a slam dunk contest, 3-point contest and/or skills challenge (similar to NBA All-Star weekend) that can hopefully draw in larger crowds. Schools from the Paducah and Springfield area are being looked at to feature in the tournament early on, but Albertini hopes more local schools join down the road with enrollments numbers around 600 to 1,000 students.
“With us doing hybrid and remote learning this year, we’ve had maybe 220 students in the building,” Albertini said. “That number is now around 112 since the seniors graduated, so we haven’t heard much from the student body, but a lot of people saw it coming and said ‘it’s sad, but we get it.’
“It comes down to us needing to evolve and we’ve talked about it with prospective coaches during the hiring process.”
Carbondale set to announce new boys basketball coach
While basketball fans in Carbondale grow used to a new holiday tournament, there will also be a transition period in welcoming the new coaching hire for Jim Miller’s spot after 23 years.
Miller, who announced his retirement on Feb. 2, understood that 2021 would be his last season coaching the Terriers after compiling a record of 424-220 at CCHS. That allowed Albertini plenty of time to meet with candidates worthy enough of filling Miller’s big shoes.
With a second wave of interviews being conducted on Monday, Albertini confirmed that Carbondale’s new boys basketball coach will be announced on Thursday. A total of seven candidates will have been interviewed for the coaching position.
“We’re hoping after Monday to have our decision,” Albertini said. “Coach Miller has been in the conversation with me and he’s talked with these candidates. We want to make sure that they’re a good person that can keep the tradition going.”
Basketball summer camps for Carbondale are scheduled to begin in June with football camps set to follow in July.
“We were not in a hurry to fill this position,” Albertini added. “We want to make sure it’s the right person because they’re going to be such a big tradition, not just with basketball, but with the school.
“This is a young team and the whole transition will be difficult with the IHSA announcing schools can’t travel out of state. The candidates have said they’re perfectly fine with that.”
