Leonard reaches 10,000 points; Clippers beat Bulls 130-127

LOS ANGELES — Freed from the pesky mask he'd been wearing on court for two weeks, Kawhi Leonard cut loose. Getting a steal and a dunk, hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer.

He finished with a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127 on Sunday.

“It's a steppingstone, but I don't really care about it,” Leonard said of his milestone. “Maybe when I retire I’ll sit back and look at the accomplishments. Right now it’s about being greedy and wanting more.”

Leonard reached the 10,000 plateau on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points. His points and 3-pointers made were the most in a single quarter in his career.

“He understood how they were guarding him and he took advantage of it,” teammate Paul George said. “He was hot, so we definitely kept finding him.”

Leonard's last 3-pointer in the quarter gave the Clippers their first lead since they scored the game's first basket. In all, he had seven 3-pointers, tying his career high.

“We needed every bit of it,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.