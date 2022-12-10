Saluki Basketball | Late surge gives SIU narrow win over Alcorn State

CARBONDALE – Better late than never, SIU finally put things together.
The Salukis scored on four straight possessions down the stretch Saturday night to ward off upset-minded Alcorn State and take a 74-68 non-conference win in the Banterra Center.
Leading just 62-61 with 3:58 remaining, SIU (6-4) got layups from Clarence Rupert and Marcus Domask, then a layup from Jawaun Newton after a steal. Rupert jammed with 1:36 left for a 70-63 advantage, giving the Salukis just enough cushion to survive a couple of turnovers and two missed free throws.
Lance Jones scored 18 points for the Salukis, bouncing back from 6 of 26 shooting in his previous two games. Domask stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Newton came off the bench to notch 12 points in his best game with SIU.
“My teammates and coaches have confidence in me, even when I don’t,” said Newton, an Evansville transfer. “They tell me to stay aggressive every time.”
Dominic Brewton paced the Braves (3-7), who have played all their games on the road, with 18 points. Dekedran Thorn added 13, but leading scorer Byron Joshua was held to five points on 2 of 11 shooting.
The Salukis survived another batch of turnovers – they committed 19, off which Alcorn State managed only nine points – and made just 6 of 13 foul shots in the second half. But they canned 16 of 25 from the field after halftime to finish the game at 52.1 %.
Domask said better passing was the key. SIU finished with 21 assists on 25 made buckets, with eight players picking up at least one helper.
“We just had to keep moving the ball,” he said. “They started trapping us up a little more and we did a good job creating openings in the halfcourt. We got some layups through cutting that really helped us.”
SIU coach Bryan Mullins made his first lineup change of the year for this game, inserting the 6-8 Rupert into the frontcourt ahead of Troy D’Amico. It wasn’t the only difference in the playing rotation during an uneven first half.
The first man off the bench was 7-0 freshman Cade Hornecker, who in short bursts has shown promise but who also didn’t see the floor in Wednesday night’s 74-71 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Indiana State. Later, 6-8 senior JD Muila got his first action of the season after missing the first nine games with a back injury.
A total of 11 players got playing time in the first half, but the Salukis struggled to find a rhythm again. And as was the case in recent losses at Saint Louis and to Indiana State, turnovers were a prime reason. SIU coughed it up 10 times and was fortunate that Alcorn State managed just three points off all the mistakes.
But the Braves found offense from other sources. Thorn pumped in 10 points, including eight in a row that gave them a 21-20 lead just past the midway point of the first half. And they got a 3-pointer from Brewton with 18.0 seconds remaining that allowed them to forge a 30-30 tie at the break.
The Salukis played almost exclusively outside the arc in the half. Of their 22 shots, 18 came from 3-point range. They made just five from long range and were even in large part because they went 7 of 8 at the foul line.
“They really collapsed defensively in the paint and gave us a lot of kickout 3s,” Mullins said of Alcorn State. “They were physical, crashed the offensive boards and had a lot of long possessions. We knew this was going to be another hard game, but our guys were up to the challenge.”
DAWG BITES
Rupert’s last start was in the East Regional finals last March in Philadelphia when his Saint Peter’s team played North Carolina. … Seven different SIU players committed turnovers in the first half. … Eighteen of the Salukis’ first 21 shots were 3-pointers. They didn’t miss a 2-point attempt until Dalton Banks rimmed out a baseline jumper with 14:41 left in the game. … SIU wore its maroon road uniforms at home for the first time since the COVID-19 season of 2020-21. … The Salukis stay home Tuesday night for a 7 o’clock tip with Division II opponent Lincoln (Mo.).