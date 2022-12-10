Saluki Basketball | Late surge gives SIU narrow win over Alcorn State

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B-

This grade could have been an A if SIU could have taken care of the ball better. There were 19 turnovers, giving them 48 in the last three games. Aside from that, the Salukis made 52 percent from the field, hitting 11 3-pointers in 31 tries and drawing 21 assists. Marcus Domask finished with 16 points and seven assists, while Lance Jones tallied 18 points in his best games since the Evansville victory on Nov. 30. Jawaun Newton came off the bench for 12 points.

Defense: C+

Better than the last two games, but it was still a third consecutive game where the opponent scored more than the season average. SIU allowed just 41.7 percent shooting, an improvement over losses to Saint Louis and Indiana State, but did its fair share of fouling and put Alcorn State in the bonus before the halfway point of the second half. The Salukis did good work in holding the Braves’ leading scorer, Byron Joshua, to five points on 2 of 11 shooting.

Overall: C+

There’s something to be said for winning a game after losing two in a row. And SIU executed well for a good portion of the last four minutes where anything less might have been problematic. But committing 19 turnovers against Alcorn State might not bode well against a Valley team. There are things that need to be cleaned up between this game and a Dec. 29 trip to Murray State that starts the MVC grind in full.