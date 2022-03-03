 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU MEN'S BASKETBALL

SIU Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Arch Madness tips off

  Updated
  • 0

ST. LOUIS — For the SIU men, every game now becomes a one-game season.

Win and you get another game. Lose and your season is probably over.

But coach Bryan Mullins said when his team plays Drake Friday night in Enterprise Center at 8:35, he won’t run this game any differently from one in November or January.

“You just look at the next game as the biggest game of the season,” he said Thursday before practice. “We’re trying to win every single game. So you have the same type of routine.”

The sixth-seeded Salukis (16-14) will play at 5 p.m. Saturday should they avenge two earlier losses to the third-seeded Bulldogs (22-9). They won’t play again until November if they drop this one.

How does SIU knock off a team that swept it in the regular season series? These three factors could answer that question.

Who tweaks the best

These teams played each other in the regular season finale on Feb. 26 in Des Moines, with Drake hanging on for a 62-60 win after the Salukis nearly erased all of a 17-point second half deficit.

This is one of two games in the tournament that will match squads that played in the final regular season contest. Both Mullins and Bulldogs coach Darian DeVries agree that a instant rematch makes this game prep easier.

“We don’t have to put in a new scouting report this week,” Mullins said. “You’re just trying to clean up the areas where you didn’t do as well as we wanted to do. In March, you really want to focus on yourself.”

“You’re not going to change who you are,” DeVries said. “You have a whole week to get ready for them. How do you find an extra bucket or two?”

That’s a question SIU needs to answer. Its losses to Drake have come by a total of three points and both times, it had a last shot to win or tie. The difference between these teams is thinner than a model’s waistline.

Sudden loss

Drake won and lost on its Senior Day Saturday.

While they held off the Salukis for the victory, the Bulldogs suffered a big loss when guard D.J. Wilkins left the game in the first half with a torn ACL that sidelines him for the season.

The 6-2 Wilkins leaves a real hole in Drake’s lineup. He averages 10.3 points and cans 39 percent of his 3-pointers. For DeVries, the biggest issue is this: Wilkins led the team in minutes.

“It’s going to have to be a collective effort,” DeVries said. “The hard part is some of the guys are playing pretty regularly and some of their minutes are going to have to go up a little bit more. We’re going to need guys to fill in that gap.”

The Bulldogs could opt to move forward ShanQuan Hemphill (9.8 ppg) into Wilkins’ spot and go with two forwards and three guards, or they might go big and start 6-10, 275-pound center Darnell Brodie.

Handling Drake’s defense

SIU’s offense was bogarted around the halfcourt in the final 15 minutes of the first half at Drake. The Bulldogs played very physically and it seemed to affect every aspect of the Salukis’ sets.

When SIU played with more poise and took better care of the ball in the second half, it found open 3-point shooters, who made shots and got it traction. The margin dwindled from 17 to 2 inside seven minutes.

Ball movement played a big part in triggering the run. Mullins said it’s an important component when the Salukis succeed on offense.

“When we get at least 14 or 15 assists, we don’t lose too often,” he said. “That’s been a real key for us this year.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

SIU vs. Drake

Where: Enterprise Center (18,400), St. Louis

When: Friday, 8:35 p.m.

Tickets: $40-$55, enterprisecenter.com, 314-622-5400

TV: MVC Network (John Rooney, Rich Zvosec, Tom Ackerman)

Radio: Saluki Radio Network (WCIL 101.5FM, KATZ 1600 AM, Mike Reis, Rodney Watson)

Internet Audio/Video: www.siusalukis.com (Saluki All-Access)

Live stats: www.statbroadcast.com

Coaches: Darian DeVries (92-38 at Drake, 92-38 overall) | Bryan Mullins (44-44 at SIU, 44-44 overall)

Series: SIU leads 60-39; leads 2-1 on neutral courts

Kenpom.com Prediction: Drake 65-62

Drake Bulldogs (22-9, 13-5 MVC)

Projected Starters```PPG`RPG`MPG

04;F;ShanQuan Hemphill (6-6, 200, Sr.);9.8;5.3;24.6

01;G;Roman Penn (6-0, 185, Sr.);10.6;3.0;28.5

03;G;Garrett Sturtz (6-3, 180, Sr.);11.1;7.4;29.4

12;G;Tucker DeVries (6-7, 210, Fr.);13.9;4.6;29.4

02;F;Tremell Murphy (6-6, 201, Sr.);8.6;5.4;27.8

Top Reserves

14;G;Ayo Akinwole (5-11, 180, Gr.);3.5;0.9;14.3

51;C;Darnell Brodie (6-10, 275, Sr.);6.4;4.6;18.6

10;G;Okay Djamgouz (6-4, 190, So.);3.7;0.6;8.5

SIU Salukis (16-14, 9-9 MVC)

Projected Starters```PPG`RPG`MPG

11;F;J.D. Muila (6-8, 250, Jr.);3.1;4.1;15.1

01`F`Marcus Domask (6-6, 215, Jr.);15.0;5.1;35.6

05`G`Lance Jones (6-1, 200, Jr.);14.7;3.6;30.1

03;G;Dalton Banks (6-2, 190, So.);4.7;2.0;23.5

25;G;Ben Coupet Jr. (6-7, 185, Gr.);11.1;4.7;29.2

Top Reserves

14`C`Kyler Filewich (6-9, 250, So.);4.5;2.8;11.6

22;G;Steven Verplancken Jr. (6-4, 195, Jr.);6.8;2.3;27.6

23;F;Troy D’Amico (6-7, 210, Fr.);2.0;1.4;12.9

24;G;Trent Brown (6-2, 185, Jr.);2.2;0.9;15.9

