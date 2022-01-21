SIU Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

Coming off one of its better defensive performances of the year, SIU tries to take that winning formula to Bradley Saturday night.

The Salukis (10-8, 3-3 MVC) held Indiana State nearly 20 points under its average Wednesday night in a 63-55 win at Banterra Center that snapped a three-game losing streak.

They accomplished every basic goal a coach might throw out there on the grease board before tipoff. They played solid first-shot defense, limiting the Sycamores to 40.4% shooting from the field and 8 of 25 3-pointers for 32%.

SIU played clean defense, sending Indiana State to the line just six times. And it finished most defensive possessions with a rebound, grabbing 26 boards on 32 available shots for a defensive rebound rate over 81%.

“We let a couple of their shooters get going in the first half, but I thought for the last 11-12 minutes of the game, the guys really competed,” Salukis coach Bryan Mullins said.

Can SIU repeat that performance and jump back over the .500 mark in conference play? These three factors will probably determine the answer to that question.

1. Limiting 1-2 punch

Of late, Bradley (9-10, 3-4) has displayed a nice inside-outside tandem in junior guard Terry Roberts and sophomore forward Rienk Mast.

Roberts is the Braves’ top scorer at 15.9 points. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while canning nearly 48 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Mast is playing the best ball of his Bradley career in the last five games, averaging 18 ppg. He hinted at this kind of impact as a freshman in the MVC tourney against SIU with a career-high 24, although the Salukis won that night in St. Louis.

But it took more than that duo for the Braves to upset Drake 83-71 Wednesday night in Des Moines. Freshman guard Conor Hickman pitched in 15 points as Bradley hit nearly 60 percent from the field, including 72.7 percent of its 2-pointers, the best number it’s put up in that category in 11 years.

“That’s a well-balanced team,” Mullins said of the Braves. “Terry Roberts is an all-league guard and Mast is playing at a high level. There’s going to be a lot of obstacles to beat that team on their floor.”

2. Collective effort

Playing its third game in five nights on Wednesday, SIU somehow seemed the fresher team down the stretch when it hit Indiana State with a 17-2 run that turned a five-point deficit into a 10-point advantage.

The reason might have been the depth the Salukis thought they would have before the season has now become a reality. They played 10 men for the second straight game and even gave Marcus Domask, who leads the Valley in minutes per game, an extended breather in the first half.

It resulted in a 21-9 advantage in bench scoring and probably had something to do with the performance on defense. After all, fresh feet have an easier time greeting offensive players on the catch or cutting off driving lanes.

“It’s got to be a huge advantage for us,” Mullins said. “It’s something we want to continue to build.”

3. Get the stars going early

Basketball games last 40 minutes and SIU’s best players – Domask and Lance Jones – regularly log 30 or more minutes. So there’s time for them to get their shots and their points.

But one trend lately has seen both of them struggle to get off the mark in the first half. While opposing defenses no doubt circle both on their game plan, neither one has started fast since Domask’s 14-point first half on Jan. 8 in a 63-60 win at Valparaiso. Domask finished with a game-high 23 that night in the Salukis’ second road win in MVC play.

Against a Bradley team that lately has displayed a penchant to get out of the gate quickly, the Salukis might need to see one of their top scorers do the same.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.