ST. LOUIS — On Monday, his team’s regular season complete at 22-9 overall and 14-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference, SIU coach Bryan Mullins was asked if the Salukis performed like he envisioned when he put the roster together in the offseason.

“I think you always, when you have new guys, want to grow and get better,” he said. “This has been our best year of the four and we’re moving in the right direction. I’ll have time to reflect when the season is over.”

Which he hopes doesn’t happen for another couple of weeks. But for SIU to snap a 16-year NCAA Tournament drought, it has to win three games in less than 48 hours, beginning Friday night at 8:30 p.m. in the MVC quarterfinals at Enterprise Center.

The Salukis won’t find out who they play until sometime late Thursday night. They’ll meet either 11th-seeded UIC or sixth-seeded Missouri State, who battle in the 8:30 p.m. game Thursday. SIU swept both in the regular season, although the Flames (12-19) lost by a total of five points and the Bears fell by a combined 24.

Regardless of who the Salukis play, how can they punch their ticket into Saturday’s 5 p.m. semifinal? We look at three ways they can get the job done:

1. Get defensive

SIU’s identity is its defense. It allowed just 61.6 ppg, a top 20 figure nationally. Although the slow pace of their games helps keep scores down, the Salukis were a better defensive team this year, limiting opponents to 42% from the field and 33.1% on 3-pointers.

The fruits of that work paid off Wednesday night in two selections to the All-MVC Defensive Team – Lance Jones and Xavier Johnson. Jones led the Valley with 53 steals and Johnson wasn’t far behind with 46. Jones routinely guarded players several inches taller and held them below their averages.

It will be the defense that determines how far SIU’s postseason goes. Can it run UIC off the 3-point line and force it to take tough 2s? Or if the Salukis get Missouri State, can they successfully contest 3s and keep the likes of Jonathan Mogbo and Donovan Clay from playing volleyball on the offensive glass?

“You have two different scouts,” Mullins said. “With just playing UIC on Sunday, it won’t be as challenging because we’re familiar with their personnel. But you have to be ready for both teams.”

2. It takes a village

At various times this year, Mullins has touted his team’s depth as a reason for their success. That depth better come into play this weekend in a positive way if SIU is to cut down nets on Sunday.

The one problem with earning the three seed, as the Salukis did in Chicago by edging UIC 68-65, is that if you win, you have to play the next game at a rest disadvantage. They would have about 18½ hours to prepare for a semifinal and if they win that game, there would be about 18 hours of prep time for Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game.

Which means SIU needs its bench to get the job done. It could use some key 3-pointers from Trent Brown, who appeared to find his long-lost shooting stroke in the regular season’s last week. It needs more of what JD Muila has done inside during conference play.

It wouldn’t turn down a double-figure game from Troy D’Amico, nor some of the hustle plays that Dalton Banks brought to the table at UIC. And if Foster Wonders comes in and nails a pair of 3s like he did at UIC, that would be useful, too.

“The bench was good for us,” Mullins said after the Salukis earned a 22-2 advantage in points off the pine at UIC.

3. Build momentum

There’s really no telling which team will go on a magical weekend run under the Gateway Arch.

Aside from Evansville, which went 1-19 in the Valley, one can make a case for every team to win a game or two with good play and a few breaks. Any of the five teams that won 20 games in the regular season is capable of representing the league at the NCAA tourney.

That being said, SIU is happy to come into the tournament with consecutive wins. It made the second-most 3-pointers in program history on Feb. 22 with 17 in a rout of Northern Iowa and then overcame poor shooting with its depth and by committing just six turnovers against UIC.

“If we had lost yesterday, do I think our guys would be as motivated? Yes,” Mullins said Monday. “In terms of winning, it allows your guys to see if you do the right things, you’re going to get the right result. It’s encouraging in terms of this weekend.”