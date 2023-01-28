SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

NORMAL – They’ve probably seen their team pop up in various mock NCAA Tournament brackets the last couple of weeks, thanks to five straight wins and 12 victories in 13 games.

But the SIU men maintain their hunger to succeed remains just as fierce as it did back on Dec. 10, when it started their seven-week run of near-perfection in the win column by scraping out a 74-68 home triumph over Alcorn State.

“After each win,” said guard Lance Jones, “we’re always looking to fix something. We try to have great practices – one after another – and improve after every game. We’re really locked in right now.”

And now Jones heads to the place where he locked in better than anywhere else last year. The Salukis (17-5, 9-2) spend their Sunday in CEFCU Arena, aiming for a regular season sweep of Illinois State that will keep them in no worse than a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Will SIU keep the good times going against an old rival? Here are three factors that could determine if the bus ride home will be happy or quiet:

1. Tee it high, let it fly

Last year, Jones lit up the Redbirds for 31 points on 14 shot attempts. In his first game at the building once known as Redbird Arena, he had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting in 2020 during an SIU win.

Two games are admittedly a small sample size, but the bright lights of Illinois State’s 10,200-seat facility clearly agree with Jones. He’s 15 of 22 there, including 6 of 8 from 3, and is averaging 21.5 ppg. His 14.4 ppg average in seven career games against the Redbirds is nearly two points better than his career ppg of 12.7.

What’s more, Jones is trending in the right direction when it comes to offense. He’s 7 of 19 from the arc in his last two games, which suggests a return to the guy who’s made nearly 34 percent from deep in his career instead of the one hitting only 29 percent this year.

His recent accuracy from the arc has mirrored the team’s. The regal canines are 10 of 26 in each of the last two games, a good sign for a team built to make and take a lot of 3s.

One final tidbit: Jones scored a season-high 21 points Jan. 14 when the Salukis stopped Illinois State 69-57 at Banterra Center, sinking 4 of 11 3-pointers.

2. A hungry foe

The Redbirds (8-14, 3-8) might have lost four in a row, but this doesn’t mean they’ll be an easy out. Bradley nearly found out the hard way Wednesday night that its I-74 rival isn’t mailing in the second half of the Valley season.

After an embarrassing 71-51 home loss on Jan. 21 to Valparaiso, first-year ISU coach Ryan Pedon made lineup changes, even benching forward Kendall Lewis, who’s been the team’s top player most of the year. The Redbirds responded by pushing Bradley to the limit, taking a 10-point second half lead in Peoria before falling 79-75 in overtime.

Nearly as shocking as the outcome was that ISU bogarted the Braves on the boards. Bradley went more than 12 minutes without a rebound at one stage as the Redbirds earned a 44-25 advantage. They had nearly as many offensive boards (16) as the Braves managed defensive caroms (17).

“Part of me is disappointed,” Pedon told the Pantagraph, “but another part of me appreciates the fact we left it all there on the floor.”

3. Value the basketball

Lost in the roar of the crowd and the postgame kerfuffle Tuesday night was the fact that SIU got away with one. It committed 16 turnovers that led to 19 points and allowed Murray State to steal the ball 11 times. That could have led to a much different result if the Racers had been more efficient.

That was one of the first things on Salukis coach Bryan Mullins’ mind afterwards.

“We didn’t play our best,” he said. “It’s hard to win when you turn it over 16 times. One of the reasons we’ve been successful in Valley play is that our turnovers have been way down. A lot of our turnovers were uncharacteristic.”

SIU has averaged only 11.7 turnovers in 11 conference games, nearly 1 ½ fewer than its average for all 22 games (13.1). Some of its cleanest games have occurred in MVC wins at Murray State (4) and Missouri State (8).

And in its earlier win against Illinois State, which has struggled to turn opponents over, the Salukis coughed it up just five times.