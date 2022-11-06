SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

It’s one game out of at least 32. It won’t win SIU the Missouri Valley Conference title or cost them a chance to do so. It is unlikely that it will serve as a turning point when the Salukis look back on their season in March.

Yet Monday night’s season opener with Little Rock in Banterra Center is the tip-off to one of the most eagerly anticipated years in a while. SIU is expected to challenge Drake for the MVC crown with the return of its top two scorers and the addition of four key players out of the transfer portal.

The grunt work of the summer and the grind of preseason camp are over. It’s time for the regal canines to see how good they are, or perhaps realize there’s more fine-tuning left to become the team they aspire to be.

Or maybe both.

“It’s been a long preseason and it’s our first game in front of the home fans,” forward Marcus Domask said. “I’m super-excited.”

Will SIU be as excited about things at 9 p.m. Monday as it presently is? Here are three factors that will determine if the season gets off to a quick start or not:

1. Value the ball

It didn’t take fourth-year coach Bryan Mullins long to see the cause of last season’s 69-66 defeat at Little Rock. The Salukis turned it over a whopping 23 times, with Domask and Lance Jones, their top two scorers, combining for 13 turnovers.

Not that it was just a Jones-Domask issue. Mullins gave 10 players minutes and seven of them made at least one miscue. There were walks, charges, bad passes and shot clock violations. If the list of turnovers were entrees on a menu, SIU probably ordered every one at least once.

And those turnovers became 33 points for the Trojans. That was your difference. That’s how you shoot 45.1 percent on the road, hit 11 of 30 3-pointers, go plus 10 in rebounding and still board the bus for a five-hour ride with an L in your pocket.

“Every possession counts,” Jones said. “Every possession means something. If you don’t value the ball on every possession, it will come back and bite you in the end.”

2. More transition hoops?

Let’s make one thing clear: SIU isn’t in any danger of becoming the Sprintin’ Salukis. Its per-game adjusted tempo of 68.1 possessions per game last year ranked 353rd – out of 358 schools. This won’t be a team jacking up quick shots or making one think of Paul Westhead’s Loyola Marymount.

But Jones and others say this can be a team that plays quicker on offense, uses the fast break more effectively and gets easier baskets. If SIU can do so without sacrificing much control, that could be a very useful development.

The Valley isn’t a league known for 95-92 shootouts. In case you’re new to this area, the conference’s coaches emphasize defense and a fair amount of these teams have some serious firepower to replace. But any easy points a team can get in those settings can make a big difference in reversing some of those one-possession losses the Salukis ate last year.

“I feel like coach wants us to get out and run, get to the corners and take good shots,” Jones said. “If we can do that and value the ball, that will help us a lot.”

3. New, shiny objects

A half-dozen players who didn’t wear an SIU uniform for games last year are expected to make important contributions. Jawaun Newton (Evansville), Xavier Johnson (George Mason), Clarence Rupert (Saint Peter’s) and AJ Ferguson (Division II East Central) came in via the portal.

The other two – redshirt freshmen Scottie Ebube and Foster Wonders – broke their sweat last winter before games. If you walked into the building 60 to 90 minutes before games, they were going through their individual workouts. Both will get early chances to show they can contribute.

Newton was a double-figure scorer the last two years for a team that wasn’t that good, as well as its top rebounder last year. He’s a guy many have said could be the No. 3 scoring option behind Domask and Jones, but the only numbers Newton professes interest in pertain to the win column.

“Whatever it takes,” he said. “If they want me to play defense and rebound, that’s what I’ll do. Playing against this team the last couple of years, they all have that dog in them. I just want to help my team win games.”