They threw beads into the crowd at Banterra Center Sunday to celebrate Mardi Gras.
Most of the crowd of 6,516 were probably wishing someone had gone into the SIU locker room to toss a few jump shots in there.
The Salukis’ inability to score ultimately bit them against Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Bradley when Rienk Mast converted a 4-point play with 20.6 seconds left to give the Braves a 50-48 win and knock SIU out of MVC regular season title consideration.
Jawaun Newton had two cracks at a game-winner in the final seconds. His wide-open 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left from the top of the key spun halfway down and rattled out. Then he heaved up a midcourt shot after Ja’Shon Henry missed two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining, but it wasn’t close.
Bradley players ran off the floor after they went to 21-8 overall and 14-4 in the Valley.
People are also reading…
Saluki players wore a what-if look as they trudged to their locker room.
“They just made one more play than we did at the end,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins.
In falling to 20-9 overall and 12-6 in the Valley, the Salukis lost the game as much as Mast won it. They made just 19 of 51 shots from the field, including 5 of 21 from 3. Take out Marcus Domask’s yeoman effort and it would have looked even worse.
Domask hit 9 of 18 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3 in 38 scoring, leading all scorers with 23 and all rebounders with nine while dishing out a team-high four assists. The last one was a sweet interior feed that Clarence Rupert dunked for a 48-46 edge with 35.3 seconds remaining.
After a Braves timeout, they ran a pick-and-flare to get Mast open behind the 3-point line in front of their bench. Mast got full extension on his shot and JD Muila’s closeout became a drive-by foul as Mast’s shot swished cleanly.
Muila didn’t argue the call on the floor and admitted afterwards that he committed a foul.
“We’re taught not to foul on the closeout,” Muila said, “but I made a mistake and fouled him on the shot.”
For the second time this month, SIU experienced terrible difficulties scoring against Bradley’s length. Aside from Domask, it was just 10 of 33 from the field and 2 of 16 from 3. It also missed half of its 10 free throws, including four in the final 5:28.
And Domask had to do it mostly by himself. No one else got closer to double figures than Newton’s seven points. Second-leading scorer Lance Jones (13.8 ppg) went 0 for 6, all from the 3-point line and few of them remotely close, before leaving for good with 13:44 left.
It was only the third time Jones has been held scoreless in his career and the first since Nov. 10, 2019 against Oakland in a tournament in Florida, when he was 0 for 3 in 24 minutes.
Mullins said it was a coach’s decision not to bring Jones back.
“He was getting frustrated, obviously,” Mullins said. “Obviously, we need him to be the player he is for us to go where we want to. And we had some other guys who were playing well, helping us get some stops.”
The Braves led 9-2 at the first TV timeout nearly six minutes into the game, but Domask spurred a 10-2 burst with eight points. From that point, neither team led by more than five points, both using excellent defense to slow the other down for minutes at a time.
Mast finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Bradley. Henry came off the bench to score 12.
DAWG BITES
SIU honored its 2002 team that reached the Sweet 16 at various points on Sunday. Coach Bruce Weber was on hand, taking time away from his duties at the Big 10 Network as an analyst. He and assorted players from that team signed autographs before the game. … The MVC sent one of its stronger officiating crews for the game – Gerry Pollard, Ray Natili and Bret Smith. They mostly let the teams play, administering only 23 foul shots on 31 total fouls. … The best the Salukis can hope for in terms of seeding at Arch Madness is either third or fourth, which will keep them out of the first round on Thursday. … SIU plays its last home game of the season Wednesday night against Northern Iowa at 7.