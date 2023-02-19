Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

Marcus Domask did everything in his power to carry SIU to the win with 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He was 9 of 18 from the field but his teammates made 10 of 33, including an 0 for 6 from Lance Jones in just under 16 minutes before he was shelved for good with 13:44 remaining. The Salukis made just 5 of 10 at the foul line, which in a two-point game was a difference-maker. And 5 of 21 shooting from the 3-point arc didn’t help.

Defense: A

SIU did everything it could have done on this side of the ball, aside from giving Rienk Mast daylight to shoot a 3-pointer as he was fouled by JD Muila for a 4-point play that decided the game. Bradley hit just 38.5 % from the floor, including 4 of 18 from 3. The Salukis even won the boards 35-34 after being minus 7 on the glass at the first TV timeout of the second half. Muila was a horse on the glass with eight rebounds in 21:38.

Overall: C

In the final analysis, SIU just wasn’t good enough in this game. The offense canceled out everything the defense did because outside of Domask, the Salukis mostly flailed to no avail. Jones’ recent slump is very concerning because this team needs his scoring desperately. No matter how well Domask plays – and he was at a Player of the Year level most of this game – SIU can’t win anything unless it can unlock Jones’ suddenly misfiring 3-point game.