 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

SIU Women's Basketball | Wins trump milestone for SIU's Silvey

  • Updated
  • 0
012122-spt-siu-wbb-01.jpg

SIU guard Makenzie Silvey (12) puts up a shot while pressured by Illinois State guards Juliunn Redmond (23) and Maya Wong (12) during the third quarter at the Banterra Center on Thursday in Carbondale. SIU went on to win 56-47.

 Byron Hetzler

Makenzie Silvey might make SIU women’s basketball history Saturday in the Banterra Center against Bradley.

The “super” senior guard from Edwardsville needs 17 points to pass Cartaesha Macklin, who ended her career with 1,779 points, atop the program’s all-time scoring list. Silvey is already the only player in school history with 1,400 career points, 450 rebounds, 300 assists, 200 3-pointers and 150 steals in her career.

How much would getting the record at home mean to Silvey?

“It would be cool to do it here,” she said of breaking the record, “but I’m just trying to win, obviously. I try not to think about it. When it comes, it comes.”

It is that mature approach to the game that sets Silvey apart from many other players. Described as a basketball junkie by coach Cindy Stein, Silvey understands how opponents try to play her and seems to enjoy the process of point vs. counter-point.

Coming back for a fifth season has not only aided her run for the record book, but also given the Salukis (9-6, 4-1) a real chance to win a Missouri Valley Conference title.

People are also reading…

“She’s a hophead and watches games from a coach’s standpoint,” Stein said. “She sees how teams will play ball-screen action, for instance, and why certain plays were successful. She makes adjustments in her game before you can say anything.

“She not concentrating on records, she’s just trying to win games.”

Silvey’s thirst to win is manifesting itself every game lately. When Gabby Walker and Abby Brockmeyer each found foul trouble on Jan. 13 at Drake, the 5-11 Silvey hit the boards to make up for their absences. Twenty points and a game-high 12 rebounds later, Silvey left the floor with a 60-49 win, SIU’s first win in Des Moines since 2016.

When the Salukis stopped league-leader Illinois State 56-47 on Thursday, Silvey made only 5 of 16 shots. But she still finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. That was two more assists than the Redbirds had as a team.

And Silvey played solid defense for the most part against one of the MVC’s top all-around players, JuJu Redmond, who managed just 11 points.

“I think we have one of the best teams in the conference and I want to win the league,” she said. “I’m not interested in the personal accolades right now. I just want to win.”

On paper, Silvey and SIU have a great chance to add another number to the win column. Bradley (3-12, 0-6) has lost 12 straight games and doesn’t have its best player, Gabi Haack, for the season’s remainder after she tore her ACL on New Year’s Day at Illinois State.

The Braves have given 10 different players starts this year. The only one that has started every game is point guard Tatum Koenig. It has become a season of on-the-job training for a team with nine new players.

That makes this a test of preparation and mindset for Silvey and the Salukis. Teams with championship aspirations don’t lose games like this, even if they don’t play at their best.

“We have to win at home,” said Brockmeyer. “We want to win every game, but we’re a little more excited at home. We know our family and friends are here, so we get excited to play at home.”

DAWG BITES

Senior forward Awa Keita (knee), who hasn’t played since a Nov. 14 loss at Kansas City, dressed out Thursday for the first time since that game. Keita could play Saturday in case of emergency – like severe foul trouble – but is more likely to return to action either on the team’s Indiana road trip next week or in two weeks for a big home-and-home series against Missouri State. … An SIU win Saturday would mark its first 5-1 start in the Valley since 2006-07, the last time it won the regular season title. … Bradley swept the teams’ weekend series last January in Peoria, although the Salukis own a 52-29 lead in the all-time series.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Glance box

Bradley at SIU

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

Records: Bradley 3-12, 0-6; SIU 9-6, 4-1

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Trey Reamer

TV: ESPN+ (Mike Trude)

Bradley update: This hasn’t been the encore to a conference tournament championship season that anyone would want, but coach Andrea Gorski at least has excuses. Last year’s MVC scoring champion (Lasha Petree) transferred to Rutgers and this year’s best returning player, senior guard Gabi Haack, tore her ACL on a non-contact play on New Year’s Day at Illinois State. The Braves shoot just 38 percent from the field and 62 percent from the line while averaging barely over 60 points per game. They also get outboarded by about four per game, not good news when one considers SIU has won the boards in 11 of 15 games. Only one player has started all 15 games this year – senior point guard Tatum Koenig.

SIU update: This game is really about their mindset as much as it is about matchups. If the Salukis are mentally ready to play and put forth a reasonable performance, they are going to win and will probably win by double figures. SIU’s defense was outstanding Thursday night against league-leading Illinois State, keeping the Redbirds from doing much damage in the lane and only allowing them to launch eight 3-pointers to boot. The Salukis didn’t have a great offensive performance, but did get 21 points on 11 shot attempts in another solid effort by Abby Brockmeyer, who along with Makenzie Silvey is making a compelling case for MVC Player of the Year honors in the first third of conference play.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jokic has 49, triple-double as Nuggets edge Clippers in OT

Jokic has 49, triple-double as Nuggets edge Clippers in OT

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and fed Aaron Gordon for a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for his 10th assist, giving the Denver Nuggets a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News