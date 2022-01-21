SIU Women's Basketball | Wins trump milestone for SIU's Silvey

Makenzie Silvey might make SIU women’s basketball history Saturday in the Banterra Center against Bradley.

The “super” senior guard from Edwardsville needs 17 points to pass Cartaesha Macklin, who ended her career with 1,779 points, atop the program’s all-time scoring list. Silvey is already the only player in school history with 1,400 career points, 450 rebounds, 300 assists, 200 3-pointers and 150 steals in her career.

How much would getting the record at home mean to Silvey?

“It would be cool to do it here,” she said of breaking the record, “but I’m just trying to win, obviously. I try not to think about it. When it comes, it comes.”

It is that mature approach to the game that sets Silvey apart from many other players. Described as a basketball junkie by coach Cindy Stein, Silvey understands how opponents try to play her and seems to enjoy the process of point vs. counter-point.

Coming back for a fifth season has not only aided her run for the record book, but also given the Salukis (9-6, 4-1) a real chance to win a Missouri Valley Conference title.

“She’s a hophead and watches games from a coach’s standpoint,” Stein said. “She sees how teams will play ball-screen action, for instance, and why certain plays were successful. She makes adjustments in her game before you can say anything.

“She not concentrating on records, she’s just trying to win games.”

Silvey’s thirst to win is manifesting itself every game lately. When Gabby Walker and Abby Brockmeyer each found foul trouble on Jan. 13 at Drake, the 5-11 Silvey hit the boards to make up for their absences. Twenty points and a game-high 12 rebounds later, Silvey left the floor with a 60-49 win, SIU’s first win in Des Moines since 2016.

When the Salukis stopped league-leader Illinois State 56-47 on Thursday, Silvey made only 5 of 16 shots. But she still finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. That was two more assists than the Redbirds had as a team.

And Silvey played solid defense for the most part against one of the MVC’s top all-around players, JuJu Redmond, who managed just 11 points.

“I think we have one of the best teams in the conference and I want to win the league,” she said. “I’m not interested in the personal accolades right now. I just want to win.”

On paper, Silvey and SIU have a great chance to add another number to the win column. Bradley (3-12, 0-6) has lost 12 straight games and doesn’t have its best player, Gabi Haack, for the season’s remainder after she tore her ACL on New Year’s Day at Illinois State.

The Braves have given 10 different players starts this year. The only one that has started every game is point guard Tatum Koenig. It has become a season of on-the-job training for a team with nine new players.

That makes this a test of preparation and mindset for Silvey and the Salukis. Teams with championship aspirations don’t lose games like this, even if they don’t play at their best.

“We have to win at home,” said Brockmeyer. “We want to win every game, but we’re a little more excited at home. We know our family and friends are here, so we get excited to play at home.”

DAWG BITES

Senior forward Awa Keita (knee), who hasn’t played since a Nov. 14 loss at Kansas City, dressed out Thursday for the first time since that game. Keita could play Saturday in case of emergency – like severe foul trouble – but is more likely to return to action either on the team’s Indiana road trip next week or in two weeks for a big home-and-home series against Missouri State. … An SIU win Saturday would mark its first 5-1 start in the Valley since 2006-07, the last time it won the regular season title. … Bradley swept the teams’ weekend series last January in Peoria, although the Salukis own a 52-29 lead in the all-time series.

