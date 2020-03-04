Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Herrin silences the doubters

Despite the chatter of Herrin entering Tuesday’s sectional matchup in Class 3A sectionals as “underdogs” to the opposing Mount Vernon Rams, the Tigers managed to silence the doubters with a 62-61 victory over the South Seven conference champs.
While others only look at the regular season records and call the win an upset, nobody in the Tigers locker room is shocked to be where they are according to head coach Sayler Shurtz. Shurtz called it a signature win for his team and spoke about how it reminded him a lot of his squad from a year ago.
“I’ve been talking to my guys all season long and we discuss that any given team can beat anybody on any given night,” said Shurtz. “There’s been a different tone and vibe in our locker room during the playoffs. We had a lot of people think we couldn’t go in and win against Mount Vernon, but we had a real confidence before the game and it reminded me a lot of last year’s crew.”
After speaking with Shurtz before the season, the 29-year-old coach was a little unsure of how this Tigers team would fare this season in a talented SIRR Ohio conference. Herrin lost four key seniors from last year’s team that fell to East St. Louis in the sectional semifinals, but returned two starters in seniors Brandon Anthony and Luke LeQuatte.
Shurtz takes notes from the future Hall of Fame coaches he battles each night and sees his young age as an advantage to coaching his team.
“Coaching is relationships more than anything,” said Shurtz. “These guys trust you as much as you trust them. I learn from my guys and hope I can help them succeed both on and off the court.”
Despite the new look for Herrin this season, the Tigers still posted an 18-13 record with three new starters. Senior Reid Baumgarte does all the little things, while also being the hardest working defender on the floor. Shurtz labeled fellow senior Reice Hartline as, “The Garbage Man,” in the nicest way possible for his ability to enter a game and make a huge impact.
Younger guys like junior Billy Braid and sophomore Landon Bolen have grown into their own under the veteran leadership of Anthony and LeQuatte. Braid battled injuries earlier in the season before filling in for LeQuatte during his time sidelined with an injury.
“What Brandon and Luke have done for this team goes beyond words,” said Shurtz. “They continue to do everything and more on offense, while also being great mentors for the younger guys. We’ve seen other guys step up because of injuries like Braid who became a whole different player when Luke went out with an injury.”
Anthony and LeQuatte both stepped up when they needed to in the win against Mount Vernon. Anthony led the way with 32 points, while LeQuatte sank the final two free throws that gave Herrin a one-point lead with 3.2 seconds remaining.
Shurtz sees his team’s difficult regular season schedule as a positive because of the way it has helped gear them up for the postseason. In just his third season, Shurtz has already learned how important preparation and trust is to have with his players on the big stage of playoff games.
“We might not be a 20-win team, but our guys play well with the game on the line and understand how to prepare for an opponent,” said Shurtz. “Being here for three years has taught me the focus and rest it takes for our guys to be ready on any given night.”
Herrin faced Mount Vernon twice before Tuesday’s win, and after two losses the Tigers preparation finally paid off. The Tigers will play in Friday’s sectional championship game.
“I’m excited where we are but we haven’t done anything yet,” said Shurtz.
