Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Herrin silences the doubters

“Coaching is relationships more than anything,” said Shurtz. “These guys trust you as much as you trust them. I learn from my guys and hope I can help them succeed both on and off the court.”

Despite the new look for Herrin this season, the Tigers still posted an 18-13 record with three new starters. Senior Reid Baumgarte does all the little things, while also being the hardest working defender on the floor. Shurtz labeled fellow senior Reice Hartline as, “The Garbage Man,” in the nicest way possible for his ability to enter a game and make a huge impact.

Younger guys like junior Billy Braid and sophomore Landon Bolen have grown into their own under the veteran leadership of Anthony and LeQuatte. Braid battled injuries earlier in the season before filling in for LeQuatte during his time sidelined with an injury.

“What Brandon and Luke have done for this team goes beyond words,” said Shurtz. “They continue to do everything and more on offense, while also being great mentors for the younger guys. We’ve seen other guys step up because of injuries like Braid who became a whole different player when Luke went out with an injury.”