Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Let the 'Greek Freak's' humble beginnings inspire you

“I started playing basketball just to help my family get out of the struggle with the challenges we were facing as kids,” Antetokounmpo told NBA reporters.

It took Antetokounmpo until 2013 to gain his Greek citizenship after living the first 18 years of his life as a stateless person. This was also the same year Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo in the first round with the No. 15 pick of the NBA Draft.

Many described Antetokounmpo’s “raw talent” as untapped potential for a struggling Bucks franchise that finished 89-157 through his first three seasons. This includes Antetokounmpo’s rookie year where the team won just 15 of 82 games.

But then the project started working. Antetokounmpo began emerging as one of the best NBA talents the league has ever seen, helping the Bucks to a 337-300 record through his first eight seasons, and it came with the help of former second-round pick, Khris Middleton, an inspiration in his own right.

Middleton joined Milwaukee the same year as Antetokounmpo after the front office traded for the former second-round draft pick in a deal many look back on as a win for the Bucks organization. But just like Antetokounmpo, Middleton struggled to earn his way into the league as the Detroit Pistons' 39th overall pick in 2012 before spending a short time in the NBA’s G League.