Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Poshard talks Tulane, SICA All-South Girls Basketball selections

In Monday’s Prep Notebook, I highlighted Carbondale senior Tucker Poshard, an outstanding cross country and track runner, for his signing day with Tulane University.
Poshard is one of the nicest kids I’ve ever interviewed, but when I texted him his congratulations on Monday he just so happened to be napping after taking an AP exam earlier in the morning.
“I woke up and had to quickly dash to the signing, never got a chance to respond,” Poshard wrote in his apology text, as if I needed one.
I remember the first time I interviewed Poshard; it was back in 2019 when he was still a junior and had just placed first at a cross country meet in Murphysboro. Fast forward to a home Carbondale football game I was covering months later when I saw him serving pizza out of the concession stand.
In my head I told myself: An athlete who contributes away from sports? That’s something special.
But there’s a reason why Poshard has improved every year in the 3-mile. There’s a reason why he’s shaved time off the 3200 and 1600 meter races he runs for track — it’s his hard work and determination.
Away from athletics, Poshard owns a GPA of 4.24 on a weighted scale of 4.44 while also scoring a 35 on his ACT’s. Last year, he served as the class president and continues to serve on the Illinois State Board of Education’s Student Advisory Council.
Poshard wants to be as successful in academics as he does in athletics. He took both into consideration when landing on Tulane, and even after putting soccer aside to focus on his other two sports, he didn’t know if running would ever land him a spot in college.
“I am very excited for the next four years! I think I was led to Tulane because of the great academics and the opportunity to help build a program that can see some success in the future,” Poshard said. “I want to see Tulane climb the AAC ladder and compete with some of the more dominant teams such as Tulsa.”
Academically, Poshard wants a full slate. Think Hermione Granger in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ when she’s using a magical device known as the “Time-Turner” to help manage multiple classes at once using time travel.
“I am planning to double major in management and international political economy with a minor in French and possibly another minor in Environmental Studies,” Poshard added.
Away from Poshard’s signing, the SICA announced its 2020-21 All-South Girls Basketball team on Tuesday.
Christopher’s Amiah Hargrove highlighted the Class 1A team as a freshman. She was a pleasant surprise in the two games I covered this season flashing her unique height, ball handling skills and scoring ability to create nightmares during Christopher’s BDC title run.
Out of the Egyptian Conference: Century’s Hanna Duke (Jr.) and Galatia’s Kate Bond (Sr.) earned nominations. Okawville led with three nominations: Alayna Kraus (Fr.), Megan Rennegarbe (So.) and Briley Rhodes (So.). Marissa was right behind with Bree Portz (Jr.) and Emily Smith (Sr.) while Wayne City’s Jocelyn Hall (Sr.) and Woodlawn’s Cheyenne Bailey (Sr.) were also selected.
The Class 2A team is loaded: Anna-Jonesboro’s Jaley Watkins (Sr.); Benton’s Addisyn Miller (Sr.), Braelyn Miller (So.) and Ensley Tedeschi (So.); Carterville’s Amayah Doyle (Fr.) and The Southern’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Alecia Doyle (Jr.); Fairfield’s Leah Bowers (Sr.) Hamilton County’s Kaelee Karcher (So.); Harrisburg’s Lauren Gribble (Sr.); Massac County’s Farrah Castleman (Sr.); Nashville’s Alyssa Cole (Sr.); Vienna’s Addison Bent (Sr.) and Emma Rush (Sr.); and last but not least, West Frankfort’s Lexi McLaren (Sr.).
Alecia Doyle and Amiah Hargrove were both selected in a previous column I wrote where I drafted my 2020-21 All-Star basketball team. Both have a good chance of making it again next year.
Capping it off with Class 3A nominations: Carbondale’s Faith Holliday (Sr.); Herrin’s Presli Karnes (Sr.); Marion’s Gracie Connor (Jr.) and Jerzy Bittle (So.); and Mount Vernon’s Kennady Hayes (Jr.) and Claire Heinzman (Jr.).
Congratulations to every student-athlete, family member and school recognized on the list.
