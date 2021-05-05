Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Poshard talks Tulane, SICA All-South Girls Basketball selections

Poshard wants to be as successful in academics as he does in athletics. He took both into consideration when landing on Tulane, and even after putting soccer aside to focus on his other two sports, he didn’t know if running would ever land him a spot in college.

“I am very excited for the next four years! I think I was led to Tulane because of the great academics and the opportunity to help build a program that can see some success in the future,” Poshard said. “I want to see Tulane climb the AAC ladder and compete with some of the more dominant teams such as Tulsa.”

Academically, Poshard wants a full slate. Think Hermione Granger in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ when she’s using a magical device known as the “Time-Turner” to help manage multiple classes at once using time travel.

“I am planning to double major in management and international political economy with a minor in French and possibly another minor in Environmental Studies,” Poshard added.

Away from Poshard’s signing, the SICA announced its 2020-21 All-South Girls Basketball team on Tuesday.