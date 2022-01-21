Sports Column | Bucky Dent: When is a little time too much time?

On July 2, Cindy Stein announced she would retire as the women’s basketball coach at SIU, effective at the end of the 2021-22 season.

More than six months later, it’s entirely possible that the school has made zero progress in figuring out her successor. And that’s a real problem for whoever ends up getting the job, whenever he or she gets the job.

Since Stein’s announcement, SIU canned athletic director Liz Jarnigan on Sept. 9, named Matt Kupec interim athletic director on Sept. 14, empowered a search firm to help it find a new athletic director and then wound up coming back to square one when the candidates all came up lacking in one way or another.

One can’t blame SIU for doing its due diligence in hiring a permanent AD. It’s the AD, after all, who will hire a new women’s basketball coach (and for that matter, a new women’s soccer coach). These are important decisions, so you have to expect they will take a little time.

But when is a little time too much time, particularly when there appears to be a viable candidate for the job already on staff and with head coaching experience?

Jody Adams-Birch is Stein’s lead assistant who has been successful as a head coach, taking Murray State to an NCAA Tournament and Wichita State to three straight NCAA tourneys from 2013-15. Neither school had earned an NCAA berth before Adams’ arrival.

Adams-Birch played for Pat Summitt at Tennessee, winning a national championship as a player in 1991. Summitt always said you win with people, although she was not soft by any means. If you watched the HBO documentary on the Lady Vols 25 years ago, you know that Summitt could alternate iron fist and velvet glove like nobody else.

Adams-Birch’s time at Wichita State didn’t end well. She departed the school five years ago. Numerous players complained about her coaching style; nine of them left before the end of her first season.

Which brings us back to the current situation. SIU has a legitimate chance to win the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title this year. In a normal year, that could enhance its recruiting profile.

It’s almost always easier for a program to attract future players when it can run current success up the flagpole – unless you’re the Salukis in this season. It’s not easy to recruit for next year when the players you’re recruiting don’t know who’s going to be in charge.

It would also be easy for an SIU opponent to negative recruit against the school, using that argument as an example. That’s why this is becoming a bit of a dilemma for the school and the program.

If you bring up the argument that Adams-Birch might not be the answer because of how her previous job at Wichita State ended, one could easily answer back with the fact that SIU vetted her before signing off on Stein hiring her prior to the 2019-20 season.

If the school felt safe enough with her in its employ to hire her, then why not go ahead and promote her? She has four NCAA Tournament appearances, a solid winning percentage of .603 and a bonus tie-in to the greatest name in the sport.

Assuming that Adams-Birch desires the job, SIU could certainly do worse at this point than to hire her. It would assure stability for the players who are returning next year and perhaps help in recruiting for a program that will have to replace most of its scoring and rebounding next year.

The ball is in SIU’s court. It’s just a matter of when it returns it over the net.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.