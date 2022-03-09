Sports Column | John Homan: Back to my roots with small-school hoops

I've been getting a heavy dose of small-school boys and girls basketball the last few weeks and it's been quite enjoyable, I must say.

It takes me back to my roots of following Black Diamond Conference teams like Christopher, Zeigler-Royalton, Sesser-Valier, Johnston City, Carterville and Elverado high schools play in the early 1980s when I worked for the Christopher Progress and Herrin Spokesman newspapers.

For example, I bet I have seen more Christopher boys and girls games this season (eight in total) than I had seen over the last 30 years. That's a good thing as far as I'm concerned. There are new people in coaching and administrative positions these days, but they are every bit as friendly and helpful as those in charge decades ago.

As time passes, you tend to forget some of the things that endeared you to those schools and communities. It's nice to be reminded.

And it didn't hurt that both the boys and girls teams at Christopher captured regional titles and advanced all the way to the sectional finals.

Although both bowed out in the title game, what an outstanding accomplishment for each!

Another local team, formerly of the BDC, but now a member of the River-to-River Conference, the Lady Lions of Carterville High School, beat Nashville a second time this season on the Hornets' home floor to win the sectional. The Lions were then ousted last week by Pana in the Vandalia Super-Sectional. Nothing wrong with an Elite Eight finish.

Both Doyle sisters - Amayah and Alecia - were nominated First Team All-State. Congrats to both.

SPEAKING OF THE POSTSEASON

Over the last two weeks, I have had the opportunity in my new role with The Southern to cover Steeleville's boys basketball team. I worked both games at the Okawville Sectional, which included wins over Goreville and Christopher, as well as Monday's Carbondale Super-Sectional rout of Macon-Meridian.

Now, I will follow the Warriors to Champaign to see them play on the floor of the Fighting Illini.

Their opponent? The Mustangs of Yorkville Christian High School.

While the 23-13 overall record is not nearly as glossy as Steeleville's 29-6, make no mistake about it, it is the Warriors who are the heavy underdog in this first state semifinal game, set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Yorkville Christian plays a regular-season schedule that consists mainly of Class 3A and 4A schools from the Chicago area. And the Mustangs have won a fair share of those contests.

One might ask why the Illinois High School Association would allow a parochial school that routinely competes against the Chicago area's biggest enrollment schools to compete in the state's lowest classification of Class 1A.

But who am I to ask?

Underdog or not, Steeleville is playing with the poise and passion of a champion, and who knows? Maybe Yorkville will struggle shooting the basketball. Maybe the Warriors will get off to a hot start like they did against Macon-Meridian, another favorite that the Warriors manhandled.

It took me a while, but I have finally come to the realization what that "S" on the jersey represents. It stands for something quite "Special" or even "Super" as in the "Boys of Steele."

THEIR STING RUNS DEEP

I finally got the opportunity to watch the Nashville Hornets play this season. What a talented team they are. In an epic battle with Murphysboro last Friday, Nashville prevailed by three to capture the Carterville Class 2A Sectional. I then saw them completely dismantle a good Teutopolis team at the Carbondale Super-Sectional Monday on the SIU Arena floor.

The Wooden Shoes were pretty much kicked to the curb by this Washington County ballclub that features a good balance of size and athleticism.

To watch Isaac Turner drain shots from the perimeter and Saxton Hoepker drive the lane and throw down a ferocious slam dunk is quite entertaining. And the Hornets can beat you in a fast-paced game or slow-down contest. You can pick your poison.

Nashville (28-4) will play DePaul College Prep out of Chicago (26-5) in a 4 p.m. semifinal game Thursday.

Best of luck to the Warriors and Hornets as they seek the championship trophy in each class. They are excellent representatives of our region.

