Where Are They Now? | A basketball career impacted by injury, Benton's JoJo Johnson was a rock star on the court

“JoJo was our leading rebounder and played the two guard — I never coached anybody like him,” said Rod Shurtz, who coached Johnson’s final two years at BCHS. “He played with a fiery attitude and practiced as hard as anybody I’ve ever had.

Shurtz described Johnson’s senior year as must-see entertainment for basketball fans.

“It was like being at a rock concert. Every place we went in his senior year he drew a lot of attention. I didn’t get a chance to see his dad play, but Danny was up there as a great competitor and great ballplayer.

“Not taking anything away from Danny, but you wanted JoJo on your team.”

Johnson has kept a good relationship with his former coach.

“I see Coach Shurtz all the time,” said Johnson. “I love coach, we had good times back then. We were Class 2A in our first season together and we were known to have a strong team with the Peters boys.

“I was the shortest guy in the lineup which made us one of the best teams Benton ever had.”

In the ‘92 playoffs, Johnson led all scorers with 121 points on 40 field goals, 23 free throws and 18 threes. He believes his Benton teams were ahead of the curve on utilizing the 3-ball.