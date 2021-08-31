Where Are They Now? | A basketball career impacted by injury, Benton's JoJo Johnson was a rock star on the court

Since graduating from Benton Consolidated High School in 1992, JoJo Johnson’s basketball No. 24 has always belonged to him since his jersey retired as the Rangers all-time leading scorer for a career with 2,575 points.
And while Johnson still holds the single-season mark of 950 points previously held by his father, Danny; the only record he ever concerned himself with was his team’s.
“I used to be called a ball hog,” said the now 48-year-old Johnson. “I never really got into records because I didn’t consider myself a scorer. I scored 31 a game but also took 20 foul shots because our teams were real physical.”
A third-place finish in the ‘92 Class 1A State Tournament when Benton still played in the South Seven Conference marked the end of Johnson’s playing days at BCHS. He had already started experiencing back problems in high school before playing one season at SIU under Rich Herrin in ‘93 before skipping a year and moving to Atlanta, Ga.
“By the end of my senior year at Benton I quit practicing because of my back,” said Johnson. “I would drive to Grayville for chiropractor appointments, but then I started breaking down in college with the workouts and my back.”
Proposition 48, which is an NCAA regulation that stipulates minimum high school grades and standardized test scores that student-athletes must meet in order to participate in college athletic competition, forced Johnson into a gap year before returning to college basketball at Rend Lake College in ‘95.
Johnson lived in Atlanta for close to eight years after college before returning to Benton where he now works as a car salesperson at Weeks Chevrolet Buick GMC in West Frankfort.
“I remember playing for Rich at SIU where my playstyle and his coaching collided a bit,” said Johnson. “I believed strongly in the game and they had their way of doing things, but I was at an early age where I just shot the ball.
“I skipped a year to work at my uncle's car dealership in Atlanta, but by the time I got to Rend Lake I wasn’t in the same playing shape I had been.”
Johnson was highly recruited out of Benton by Kentucky, Indiana and Florida State before running into back issues. He credited his high school summers for helping him improve the most at basketball.
“I didn’t run against too many people my age that I thought were better than me,” said Johnson. “I looked up to my dad growing up, who played in the Final Four at Western Kentucky in ‘71, but outside of that my head was wrapped around baseball.
“My body just got to the point where I was playing sideways at SIU.”
While Johnson admitted back pains affected his jumping ability as a Saluki, the 6-foot-3 former guard made the adjustment to his playstyle focused around scoring and leaping for rebounds to an offensive game centered around head fakes that would send him to the foul line.
“JoJo was our leading rebounder and played the two guard — I never coached anybody like him,” said Rod Shurtz, who coached Johnson’s final two years at BCHS. “He played with a fiery attitude and practiced as hard as anybody I’ve ever had.
Shurtz described Johnson’s senior year as must-see entertainment for basketball fans.
“It was like being at a rock concert. Every place we went in his senior year he drew a lot of attention. I didn’t get a chance to see his dad play, but Danny was up there as a great competitor and great ballplayer.
“Not taking anything away from Danny, but you wanted JoJo on your team.”
Johnson has kept a good relationship with his former coach.
“I see Coach Shurtz all the time,” said Johnson. “I love coach, we had good times back then. We were Class 2A in our first season together and we were known to have a strong team with the Peters boys.
“I was the shortest guy in the lineup which made us one of the best teams Benton ever had.”
In the ‘92 playoffs, Johnson led all scorers with 121 points on 40 field goals, 23 free throws and 18 threes. He believes his Benton teams were ahead of the curve on utilizing the 3-ball.
“Back then everyone was feeding the ball down low,” said Johnson. “I had a little bit of range and could shoot off the dribble, but now that’s what everybody is doing.
“We had good role players that played football on those teams. Me and Brian Kern played a two man game, but I have to credit guys like Brian Holman, Matt Harmon, Bryan Drew and Travis Kays for their roles.”
When Johnson’s not competing in bass fishing tournaments every weekend he’s chasing around his niece, Jerzy Bittle, who is coming off a 20-1 softball season and South Seven Conference championship with the Marion Wildcats.
Johnson likes to give his niece advice from one competitor to another every now and then.
“I just tell her not to get wound up about wins or losses,” said Johnson. “I’ve told other kids that too, just go for whatever you do and quit when you’re ready.”
