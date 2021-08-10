Bears healing up just in time for preseason opener

LAKE FOREST — Safety Eddie Jackson is proof the Chicago Bears have started the process of regaining their health.

After a start to training camp when they temporarily lost both starting safeties, the top five tackles on their roster, and several inside linebackers, the Bears had a few players back on Tuesday in time to start a week of practices leading up to their first preseason game Saturday, against the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson playing in the deep secondary might have been the most welcome sight, but considering the Bears had 21 players not at one weekend practice it's difficult to say.

"Just watching my teammates compete and not being able to join them, just itching to be in there, that was the toughest part," Jackson said.

An All-Pro in 2018, Jackson went without an interception for the first time in his career in 2020 and was looking to rebound before suffering a pulled hamstring working out on his own just prior to the start of training camp. When the Bears also lost strong safety Tashaun Gipson to a groin injury after a few days of camp, they were counting on backups Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson at safety.