South Dakota State is playing its yearly Beef Bowl game Saturday night.

That’s fitting, because the prime cuts rarely get as choice in FCS as they will be in Brookings when the defending national champs face Montana State in a matchup with potential December implications.

The Jackrabbits and Bobcats have quite a recent history between them. They played in FCS semifinals the last two years, Montana State winning at home in 2021 and SDSU evening the score last year in subzero temperatures before it boatraced North Dakota State for the national title in Frisco, Texas.

Each warmed up for the showdown with opening week wins over outmatched foes. The Jackrabbits established a 42-0 halftime lead in routing Division II Western Oregon 45-7 and the Bobcats obliterated Utah Tech 63-20.

Recent history suggests SDSU might put its brand on Montana State. It’s won the last five Beef Bowls and nine of the last 10. This week’s No. 1 ranking marks the 147th consecutive week the Jackrabbits have been a top 25 team, dating back to October 2012.

The key will be which team can best control the line of scrimmage. Both teams run to win and pass when they want to. If someone can force the opponent behind the chains and reduce the effectiveness of play-action, that might decide the outcome.

One thing’s for certain: All the caterwauling folks did about last December’s awful weather negatively impacting the outcome – and here’s a hint, it wasn’t worth 21 points – won’t have that excuse this time. Game time temps in Brookings at 6 p.m. Saturday should be around 70 degrees with a chance of rain.

GETTING AN EARLY START

There will be an MVFC game this week in Macomb, where Western Illinois starts its final season of conference play by hosting Illinois State. The Ohio Valley Conference-bound Leathernecks suffered a 58-21 loss last week at Jerry Kill’s New Mexico State, although it was just 20-14 at halftime.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds blanked Dayton 41-0 for their first shutout in five years. While they’ll face better defenses than the Flyers, they had to be encouraged to see quarterback Zack Annexstad complete 23 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown.

This will be the earliest game in MVFC history since the first one – SIU’s trip to Missouri State on Sept. 7, 1985. The winner can beat their chest and brag that they are No. 1 for at least two weeks. Most other conference schools start their league schedule on Sept. 23 or, in SIU’s case, Sept. 30.

VISITING THE HORSESHOE

Youngstown State opened its season with a 52-17 rout of Valparaiso behind 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from new running back Tyshon King. He rattled off an impressive 62-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

This week, the Penguins get to cash a big paycheck and probably take a big beating at No. 3 Ohio State, which figures to be inspired to run up the score after struggling to a 23-3 win last week at Indiana. It’ll be the first time they’ve played at Ohio Stadium, a.k.a. the Horseshoe, since 2008.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Indiana State’s football opener didn’t exactly go as planned. Hosting Eastern Illinois, a team it figured to at least compete with and perhaps beat with a good game, the Sycamores instead committed six turnovers and lost 27-0. Playing at Indiana Friday night probably isn’t what this team needs, although the paycheck won’t hurt the athletic department. … The guess is that SIU golfer Edouard Cereto might be on the A team for the team’s next tournament. Cereto, playing on the B team for an event in Iowa that ended Wednesday, finished second with a 54-hole score of 8-under par 208. He started the event with a 67 and closed it with a 68. … When Belmont’s volleyball team swept Syracuse last week, it marked the Bruins’ first win over a Power 5 opponent in nine years.