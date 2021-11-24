Behind the mask: How players, coaches cope

It was an empty gym on a winter’s night, like all of them were in Southern Illinois back in February.

Yet Doug Althoff had a problem.

“I was trying to get my player’s attention and she couldn’t hear me,” the Nashville girls basketball coach said.

How was that possible in the Hornettes’ Assembly Hall, which can hold about 3,000 people in normal times but was limited to 50 patrons during the COVID-19 season last winter?

To get the answer, you’d have to unmask Althoff, and that’s not going to happen unless the Illinois Department of Public Health says so. While schools are allowed to open gyms to full capacity for winter sports like basketball and wrestling, everyone who plays, coaches or attends is required to wear masks.

IDPH reinforced that mandate in an update on Nov. 10. When a handful of school systems around the state tried to contravene the mandate in late August, the IHSA quickly came out with a ruling that schools that continued to violate mask requirements would be disqualified from participating in the State Series.

So with masks a part of a second straight basketball season, how are players and coaches coping? Meridian girls basketball coach Janiece Blake will listen to her players.

“Play it by ear, let the players dictate where their limits are,” she said just before her team started the season last week. “It can be hard this time of year because it’s cool outside and then you got into gyms with heat and couple it with masks, and you hear players say they can’t get their breath.

“But we’re pressing forward with business as usual.”

Pressing is something a basketball team does when it wants to force an opponent to play faster. Pressing teams also exert themselves just by the nature of their style of play. More effort plus masks can lead to more players tiring quicker.

Little wonder then that a star player like Christopher’s Amiah Hargrove talks about getting into “mask” shape in order to play 32 minutes night after night.

“It’s harder to play because it’s harder to breathe,” she said last week after a 28-point, 15-rebound outing in a win over Murphysboro. “Playing in the mask is definitely an adjustment, but as the year goes on, you get in shape with your mask.

“There’s basketball shape and there’s mask shape. It’s not ideal, but you get used to it.”

Hargrove’s coach, Seiger Shurtz, acknowledges the masks are a controversial topic. But he says the mask timeout that occurs at – or past – the four-minute mark of every quarter is very helpful for everyone.

“It reminds me more of a college or an NBA game where you get that media timeout,” he said. “That helps a lot from a coaching standpoint. You know it’s coming.”

Shurtz said that at least in the season’s first week, officials weren’t as strict during mask timeouts in terms of allowing coaches to instruct players. Last winter, players stayed on the floor while teammates or coaches passed out water and towels.

Du Quoin girls basketball coach Shawn File said playing with masks is not optimal but is grateful for the chance to have more of a normal season that – at least for now – is supposed to end with postseason games.

“The girls have been very resilient,” he said. “We are just happy to have a regular season with the opportunity to have a postseason.”

Which resonates with Hargrove. She remembers what it was like a year ago at this time, when no one was playing anything because of coronavirus.

“It’s sure nice to be back,” she said.

Those are sentiments no mask can muffle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.