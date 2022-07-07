Belmont makes remarkable rise to MVC

Belmont has played NCAA Division I sports since the fall of 1996.

That by itself makes what it has done since then remarkable. The Bruins have finished first or second in their league in men’s basketball for 17 straight years, fueling the school’s overall 67 conference championships, as well as 50 team and individual NCAA Tournament appearances.

In addition, Belmont’s women’s basketball team came whisper-close to winning at Tennessee in March to earn a Sweet 16 spot in the NCAA tourney. The school’s baseball, men’s tennis, women’s soccer and volleyball programs have earned multiple NCAA tournament trips, while the cross country program has also enjoyed moments of excellence.

It’s safe to say that the Bruins have earned another promotion of sorts with their move to the Missouri Valley Conference that became official on July 1. They have stair-stepped from the Atlantic Sun to the Ohio Valley and now to the MVC in a 20-year span.

“The anticipation surrounding our transition to the Missouri Valley Conference has been building,” athletic director Scott Corley said in a university press release last week. “Belmont and the MVC have much in common, notably a shared belief in a holistic student-athlete experience and embracing competition at the highest level on a national stage.”

Belmont has certainly earned its chances under the glare of the brightest lights, particularly in basketball. It’s won at least 20 games on the men’s side in 16 of the last 17 years, including 12 in a row, and qualified for eight NCAA tourneys in that span.

Much of that was accomplished under Rick Byrd, who won 713 games in an illustrious 32-year career that saw him earn induction into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame last year. Byrd was known for his sweater vests and creative offensive mind.

Watching Byrd’s best teams carve up athletically-superior outfits with ball movement, accurate 3-point shooting and underrated defense became more than a passing fancy. Belmont left North Carolina and UCLA with road wins and played Duke off its feet for 40 minutes before an agonizing 71-70 NCAA Tournament loss in the first round in 2008 that had a supposedly neutral crowd in Washington, D.C. rooting harder for the Bruins than it probably has for the NBA’s Washington Wizards for several years.

Trey Williams, a freelance writer based in Johnson City, Tenn. who’s a frequent contributor to Basketball Times and Blue Ribbon Magazine, compared Byrd’s sideline work to recently-retired Davidson coach Bob McKillop. If you’re wondering about McKillop, he reached an Elite Eight at the small North Carolina college in 2008 with a guy named Stephen Curry.

“Rare-air stuff,” Williams said of Byrd. “His teams made poetry of cohesion and competitive consistency. Sums were always greater than the collection of parts.”

One of Byrd’s former assistants is so far doing what some consider to be impossible – following a legend with no dropoff. Casey Alexander has won 26, 26 and 25 games in his first three years after succeeding Byrd.

None of those seasons were enough to earn Belmont anything other than a first round NIT bid this past year. That’s one reason why Alexander looks at a move to the MVC as a potential blessing for his program, even though it has to replace five super-seniors and All-OVC Freshman Team member Will Richard, who transferred to Florida.

“There have been years that the Missouri Valley has earned multiple at-large bids,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any question that we’ll have a better chance to get an at-large in our new league. We are excited to get started.”

And the women’s basketball team will enter the MVC as a potential favorite. Bart Brooks’ squad welcomes back four starters from last year’s OVC champs. One national publication has the Bruins ranked in its early top 20 for next year.

In the last two years, Belmont has posted NCAA wins over Gonzaga and Oregon as a No. 12 seed while also netting convincing road victories over SEC foes Ole Miss and Auburn.

“If they are as competitive as they were in the A-Sun and the (OVC), they’ll be very good,” said Teresa Walker Smith, a long-time Associated Press sportswriter based in Nashville.

This appears to be a win-win on paper for Belmont and the MVC. The Bruins get to test themselves in a more prestigious conference and the MVC gets to add a major market like Nashville to Chicago, Des Moines and St. Louis, where the conference offices are located.

Belmont president Dr. L. Gregory Jones said the move represents a natural next step for the athletic program.

“Even brighter opportunities for our student-athletes in the days to come,” he said.