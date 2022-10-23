Benton girls, boys dominate cross country regional at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – The Benton High School cross country teams showcased their superior running skills as a team Saturday in capturing both the girls and boys titles at the Class 1A Harrisburg Regional.

The Rangerettes earned a team score of 20 in finishing first. Nashville was second with 40 points. Vienna was third at 92. West Frankfort was fourth at 94 and Massac County was fifth at 115. All five schools advance to the Benton Sectional next Saturday.

Individual champion on the girls' side was no surprise. Junior Ahry Comer of Pope County turned in a time of 19 minutes, 45 seconds. Olivia Verges of Nashville was second in 21:16. Mia Wills of Benton was third in 21:56. Emma Matthews of Benton was fourth in 22:23. Skyla Minson of Benton was fifth in 22:40. Josie Mitchell of Benton was sixth in 22:51. Addi Krueger of Benton was seventh in 22:58. Adi Wilson of Nashville was eighth in 22:58. Gabbie Conover of Carmi was ninth in 23:11 and Bailey Respondek of Gallatin County was 10th in 23:26.

Placing 11th through 20th were: Libby Berthoux of West Frankfort, Korbi Rhine of Nashville, Aubrey Fernandez of Nashville, Jennie Renn of Benton, Alexis Johnson of Webber Township, Grace Taylor of Vienna, Carly Foster of Gallatin County, Kali Heggemeier of Nashville, Sheila Larson of Vienna, and Savanna Hulbert of Webber Township.

Of that group of 20, the top five individuals not on one of the teams that qualified advance to the Benton Sectional. They include: Comer, Conover, Respondek, Johnson, and Foster.

BOYS

The Rangers cruised to victory behind lead runner Gavin Genisio's winning time of 15 minutes, 29 seconds. Benton totaled 34 team points. Hamilton County was a distant second at 110 points. Webber Township was third at 145. Vienna was fourth at 151 points. Massac County was fifth with 164 points. Gallatin County was sixth with 173 points and Nashville was seventh with 176 points. All advance to the Benton Sectional.

Other teams participating included: Carmi White County, Harrisburg, Pope County, Crab Orchard, Christopher, and Carrier Mills.

Gabriel McLain of Benton was second overall in 16:02. Cole Buchanan of Benton was third in 16:54. Jaxon Dalby of Webber Township was fourth in 17:18. Eason Comer of Pope County was fifth in 17:23. Tanner Spence of Carmi was sixth in 17:29. Luke Winkleman of Harrisburg was seventh in 17:38. Jaydon Miller of Massac County was eighth in 17:48. Nathaniel Marlow of Webber Township was ninth in 17:49 and Brayden Hunter of Nashville was 10th in 18:18.

Placing 11th through 20th were: Seager Sanchez of Benton, Braydon Middendorf of Hamilton County, Evan Eberhart of Nashville, Masin Presser of Pope County, Wyatt Brown of Hamilton County, Brett Holland of Hamilton County, Mason Tieffel of Benton, Braiden Respondek of Gallatin County, Parker Johnson of Benton and Blake Stanford of Gallatin County.

Of that group, Comer, Presser, Spence, and Winkleman qualified as did Robbie Rooker of Crab Orchard.