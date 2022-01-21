Benton rallies from six down to beat Hamilton County

BENTON – Benton trailed by six to open the fourth quarter and rallied to beat Hamilton County, 38-35, in the second game of third night of the 48th Annual Benton Invitational Tournament Friday.

"We called timeout with three minutes left down by two and I said ‘Guys, I’m not going to take anything away whether we win or lose because this has been a championship effort and we have to play that way all the time and we didn’t on Monday and Wednesday,” said Benton coach Ron Winemiller.

The Rangers had lost their first two games of the tournament to Sesser-Valier and Vandalia while the Foxes had won their first two over Pinckneyville and Sesser-Valier in a somewhat controversial win Wednesday night.

Benton tied the game 2:06 later and took the lead for good 34-32 with 1:11 left on a layup by Aiden Peach. The Foxes cut the lead to one on pair of free throws, but Luke Melvin got those back on two of own with 33 seconds remaining.

A basket by Wyatt Hamson cut it back to one, but two more free throws by Keegan Glover with 3.2 left extended it back to three. After each team called a timeout, the Foxes' final play was an attempted alley oop that went off the backboard.

Benton jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer and layup by Melvin. Hamilton County cut into the lead on a 3-pointer Harrelson, but Docker Tedeschi scored on a shot from under the basket to up the Rangers lead to 7-3 with 3:23 remaining in the opening quarter.

Hamilton County then made four of its next five shots to take an 11-7 leading into the second quarter.

Harrelson opened the second with his second 3-pointer, but Landon Croslin sank a 3-pointer for Benton and Glover hit a jumper from the free throw line to cut the lead to two with 3:12 left in the half.

Hamilton County responded with a Hamson shot from the lane and a 3-pointer by Grady Lueke to regain its seven-point lead with 2:06 left. Hamson was sent to the line 38 seconds later, but missed both free throws and Croslin scored on a putback with 13.3 remaining to cut the lead to 19-14 at the half.

Glover led the Rangers with 10 points and Hamson led the Foxes and the game with 12.

