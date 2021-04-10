Benton's Laindree Richardson named Bassmaster All-American

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Benton native Laindree Richardson was named one of 12 Bassmaster High School All-Americans earlier this week.

More than 300 nominations for students in grades 10-12 were submitted from 34 states. Forty-seven of those anglers were named Bassmaster all-state. The top 12 were selected based on tournament resumes, conservation efforts, community service and recommendations from school officials and coaches. They have been invited to participate at the Bassmaster High School All-American Tournament May 6-9 at Neely Henry Lake in Gadsden, Alabama, in conjunction with the 2021 Bassmaster Elite.

Richardson claimed two first-place finishes, three top-five finishes and four top-20 finishes in the 2020 tournament season. She has competed at every single Bassmaster High School Open in the past three years and plans to continue her fishing career at Wabash Valley College upon graduation.

“Though Laindree loves to fish, she loves her community even more,” said Lacey Hagerman, Benton High School English teacher. “When COVID unexpectedly hit our country in March of last year, Laindree worked to sew over 3,000 masks. She then donated these masks to hospitals, nursing homes, prisons, navy squadrons, youth detention facilities and to local schools. Laindree is the type of strong, female role model that little girls need. She is selfless and unafraid to face new challenges.”

