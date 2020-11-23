 Skip to main content
Benton's McKinney wins Bassmaster College Classic
Benton's McKinney wins Bassmaster College Classic

Trevor McKinney, a Benton native and a senior at McKendree University, won the Bassmaster College Classic in Alabama on Thursday. 

COLUMBIANA, Ala. — McKendree University senior Trevor McKinney, a Benton native on McKendree University's bass fishing team, won the Carhartt Bassmaster College Classic on Thursday afternoon.

McKinney edged out his opponent, regular-season teammate Blake Jackson, a Carterville native, with an 11-pound, 11-ounce weigh-in in the final round.

The two Bearcats earned their bid into the College Classic Bracket after their fourth-place finish in the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster National Championship earlier this month. The College Classic featured the top-eight anglers from all across the nation to compete as individuals.

In the first round, both Jackson and McKinney secured individual victories, taking down the top-two-seeded anglers from Bryan College. McKinney had the biggest catch of the of the day with a mixed bag of 12 pounds, 4 ounces. With just 15 minutes left in the first round, McKinney caught a 4-pound largemouth that put him into the lead. Jackson had an afternoon abundance of catches that helped him to a 7-pound, 1-ounce victory.

Jackson caught a 2-pound, 13-ounce spotted bass early in the morning of the semifinals that anchored his 9-pound, 8-ounce-winning bag. McKinney caught two bass in the first few minutes and hit the weight limit before the first break. McKinney took the semifinals with a 7-pound, 12-ounce bag.

To start the final round, McKinney went back to the point outside of the pocket, where he had no previous success, to fulfill his weight limit of the hour. Jackson had his own success, catching all five keepers before the first break, trailing his teammate by six ounces. Jackson ended the final round with 10 pounds, 6 ounces.

McKinney's prizes in winning this tournament include an entry pass into the professional circuit, the prestigious Bassmaster Classic, a paid ticket to the 2021 Academy + Sports Outdoor Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on March 19-21, 2021, and $7,500 from Carhartt. Additionally, he is to receive a fully wrapped McKendree logo and university-colored Toyota Tundra and Nirto Z20 powered by Mercury to use for the year. The boat is equipped with Humminbird electronics, a Minn Kota Trolling Motor, and Shallow Water Anchors.

McKinney had a team-high nine top-10 finishes during the 2019-20 season. He won the High School Bassmaster Classic, the Bassmaster Midwest Open and the IBN state championship as a senior at Benton High School. McKinney finished fifth at the IHSA state finals as a freshman and was seventh as a senior. 

