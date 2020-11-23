Benton's McKinney wins Bassmaster College Classic

COLUMBIANA, Ala. — McKendree University senior Trevor McKinney, a Benton native on McKendree University's bass fishing team, won the Carhartt Bassmaster College Classic on Thursday afternoon.

McKinney edged out his opponent, regular-season teammate Blake Jackson, a Carterville native, with an 11-pound, 11-ounce weigh-in in the final round.

The two Bearcats earned their bid into the College Classic Bracket after their fourth-place finish in the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster National Championship earlier this month. The College Classic featured the top-eight anglers from all across the nation to compete as individuals.

In the first round, both Jackson and McKinney secured individual victories, taking down the top-two-seeded anglers from Bryan College. McKinney had the biggest catch of the of the day with a mixed bag of 12 pounds, 4 ounces. With just 15 minutes left in the first round, McKinney caught a 4-pound largemouth that put him into the lead. Jackson had an afternoon abundance of catches that helped him to a 7-pound, 1-ounce victory.