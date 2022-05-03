Berner signs with CFL's Blue Bombers

Former SIU and Chester football star Jordan Berner signed a free agent contract Tuesday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Berner finished his six years at SIU -- he redshirted in 2016, his true freshman year -- with 17 sacks and five fumble recoveries. That ranked him seventh and fifth, respectively, in program history.

Berner enjoyed his best season in 2021, bagging 33 tackles, eight for loss, and 5 1/2 sacks. He helped the Salukis win an FCS road playoff game for the second straight season at South Dakota and ended his career with 47 starts.

Berner joins the premier organization in today's CFL. Winnipeg has won the last two Grey Cups, the league's version of the Super Bowl, beating Hamilton in overtime last December.

CFL teams carry 45 players on their rosters with a limit of 20 Americans.

