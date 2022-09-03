Big plays, mistakes doom Salukis at UIW

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Too much Lindsey Scott and too many mistakes.

That’s the best way to sum up a disastrous season opener for the SIU football team Saturday night.

Scott threw for 391 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns as 14th-ranked Incarnate Word routed the 9th-ranked Salukis 64-29 in a game delayed nearly two hours by weather and a light failure.

SIU trailed just 29-19 with 5:52 left in the third quarter after Jake Baumgarte hit a 32-yard field goal, capping a drive of more than nine minutes to start the second half. But its inability to cover receivers and avoid errors turned a potential comeback into a one-sided beating.

Scott, a transfer from Nicholls State, hit Marquez Perez with a slant over the middle that became a 36-yard touchdown pass with 3:29 remaining. On the Salukis’ ensuing possession, Nic Baker threw a 38-yard pick-six to Tiji Paul to make it 43-19.

And the Cardinals made it half a hundred with 12:52 left in the game on Scott’s 39-yard scoring strike to Jaelin Campbell. It was Scott’s fifth touchdown pass, none shorter than the one to Perez.

Baker completed 19 of 31 passes for 175 yards, absorbing five sacks from UIW’s blitzing defense. Romeir Elliott was the SIU star on offense, gaining 103 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Baumgarte connected on three field goals in his debut as the kicker.

But that was about it for the highlights. Despite owning possession for 37 more plays, the Salukis were outgained 550-328.

After a 1:40 delay before the opening kickoff because of lightning near Benson Stadium, SIU fell into a deep hole with a first quarter that couldn’t have gone any worse had it been scripted.

It trailed 7-0 just 1:18 into the game after Scott found Taylor Grimes behind two defenders for a 66-yard touchdown. A bad punt snap less than 90 seconds later resulted in a safety, followed by Scott and Grimes hooking up for a 55-yard score with 7:26 left.

The Salukis reached the UIW 13 on their next possession and looked ready to score. But a 15-yard face mask, a false start and a 7-yard loss on a pass play turned 2nd-and-5 into 4th-and-32 at the 40 – and a punt.

Then a second terrible snap went over the head of freshman punter Nathan Torney and was recovered all the way back at the SIU 20. Five plays later, Scott somersaulted into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown and a 22-0 Cardinals’ lead.

That was followed by the lights going out, which served as the high mark of the Salukis’ first quarter of the year.

Predictably, the second quarter served as an improvement to the mean of sorts for SIU. Elliott paid off a 4th-down gamble at its 45 by zipping 55 yards off right tackle for the first Saluki score of the year with 9:16 left.

After Scott found Darion Chafin for a 79-yard touchdown pass just over a minute later, Justin Strong pulled SIU within 29-13 at the 4:41 mark by running 6 yards off left tackle, completing a 73-yard drive.

And Baumgarte kept the momentum going into halftime by converting a 47-yard field goal on the half’s final play. That cut the Salukis’ deficit to 29-16, somewhat remarkable considering what a disaster the first 15 minutes were.

DAWG BITES

Avante Cox (broken left hand) started and caught a team-high six passes for 57 yards, 27 days after suffering an injury everyone around the program felt would keep him out for at least the first two games. … This was the first meeting of the two programs; UIW will return the visit to Carbondale in 2024. … SIU hosts Southeast Missouri State, a 41-10 loser in its season opener Saturday at Iowa State, on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.