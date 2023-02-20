MURPHYSBORO — Few players in the River-to-River Conference possess the versatility of Murphysboro junior Karmelo Abernathy.

The slender-built, yet quick and athletic 6-foot guard has been a key component of the team's 20-9 season to date.

It is Abernathy who is assigned to guard the opposition's best player. And it is Abernathy who is counted upon to score points when the game is on the line. The young man just happens to be the lone holdover from last year's 28-3 campaign. Coach Daryl Murphy said Abernathy has great value for his ballclub.

"Karmelo does a little bit of everything for us and we have asked a lot of him," Murphy said. "He handles the ball very well and occasionally runs the point for us. He can pass. He can rebound. He can finish around the basket, and his perimeter shooting has improved tremendously the last several games."

Murphy said Abernathy is averaging 13.2 points-per-game, as well as 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 3.2 assists. Those numbers stack up quite well with most any guard in the region.

"Karmelo has worked his tail off to become a better basketball player," Murphy said. "Last year, he primarily focused on defense. We had other guys who could score. This year, we've asked him to do both and he has responded. He's scoring more points and still playing air-tight defense."

It is his leadership, however, that impresses Murphy the most.

"Karmelo is a quiet young man, but he has taken on a leadership role with us this year and has done a great job of taking some of the pressure off our younger kids," the veteran coach said. "He makes good decisions with the basketball and has made us a much better team at the right time of the year."

Abernathy said he just wants to do what he can to help the team win.

"I play a lot of defense, rebound, push the ball up the floor, get the ball to the open man, and try to be a leader on the floor," he said.

The junior said he knew this would be a season where he would need to "step up" his game with four new starters surrounding him, most of which are underclassmen.

"There were big shoes to fill with a lot of seniors graduating, but I would like to think that I have been up to the challenge."

Abernathy said he got some good advice from standout graduate, Calvon Clemons.

"He just reminded me to keep my head up at all times. He told me that I'm not going to have a good night every night, but that it was OK. He said it's about the team's success that matters the most, not mine, and how I lift my teammates up."

Abernathy said he is self-motivated as a player and hopes that his desire for the game rubs off on his teammates.

"There are times when your game isn't going to be pretty, but you have to find a way to work through it to win the game," he said. "I don't care how many points I score. All I care about is us winning. That's why it's important for me to assume that leadership position. I want to ... I need to be there for my team. And I encourage my teammates as much as I can."

Abernathy said his strong suit on the offensive end is driving to the basket or getting on the offensive glass for a rebound and stickback. Defensively, it's all about slowing down one's opponent.

"I love guarding the other team's top offensive player," he said. "I like the challenge."

Abernathy said he also wants to be a better offensive player.

"I worked hard on improving my outside shot over the summer," he said. "I would like to think that has carried over to the season."

Abernathy added that the team has exceeded expectations.

Although the Red Devils did not win another conference title, they did manage to go 6-4 in the league despite a turnover in personnel - earning a season split with Massac County and Harrisburg, while sweeping Benton and West Frankfort. League champ, Herrin, was the only team to sweep Murphysboro.

"I just love this group. We are doing a lot of good things together," Abernathy said. "We're going to give it our best shot in the regional (this week at Benton). And even if we don't go very far, this is a stepping stone to next year. We're going to get better and better."