Boys Basketball | Ande takes his game to next level for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — There are quite a few good basketball players here in Southern Illinois, and that includes some fantastic shooters. Few, however, have better range with accuracy than Harrisburg junior guard Camron Ande.

Through his first 15 games, Ande is averaging 21.3 points-per-game, while converting an amazing 48.5% of his shots from the field - a solid number for a guard. He has also knocked down 30-of-95 shots from beyond the arc. What makes that more impressive is that Ande routinely fires up his 3-point attempts from 22-to-25 feet out, even though the line indicating a triple is only 19 feet, 9 inches.

When a player has that ability to consistently make shots from those greater distances, it affects opposing defenses. Players assigned to guard Ande must start thinking about picking him up right after he crosses halfcourt. And that works to Ande's advantage because when he sees his man guarding him closer, he can fake a shot and use his quickness to drive around his man and attack the basket.

"Cam's a pretty special player," said Bulldogs first-year coach Andy Fehrenbacher. "He has a lot of talent. He's quick, a good jumper, and can dribble penetrate very well when not shooting from the outside. And as good a shooter as he is, Cam is also a strong rebounder for us (six per game)."

Fehrenbacher said Ande, who also shoots 72.7% from the free-throw line, is clearly developing into one of the finer guards in the region.

"Cam's doing a better job of letting the game come to him instead of forcing things on the offensive end," the coach said. "I can see that he is understanding the game better. He can score a number of different ways."

Ande's best game offensively to date was a 31-point effort this past Saturday at home against Anna-Jonesboro. He was also sensational at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament, where he earned All-Tourney honors.

"My goal going into the season was to become a more consistent shooter from long range and do a better job of finishing at the rim," Ande said. "I put some time in at the gym over the summer when I wasn't playing American Legion baseball."

Ande is a shortstop with the Bulldogs and is an impact player with that team every bit as much as he is with the basketball team.

"When it comes to shooting from long range, I have been doing that since I was little," the junior said. "I enjoyed watching Tyler Smithpeters (former Saluki player and now John A. Logan College head coach) play when he was in high school here. He was so smooth out there on the floor. It was like he could score anytime from anywhere. I really liked his game and kind of patterned my game after his."

Ande said he also spent time in the weight room over the summer.

"I was kind of weak last year, not very well developed. I wanted to get stronger," he said. "it also helped that I grew a couple of inches taller. I'm now up to 6-foot-3. That makes it easier to shoot over people."

Ande said there was also the transition of learning a new system once Fehrenbacher was hired as the new head coach.

"Coach Fehrenbacher is a very defensive-minded coach," Ande said. "I knew that I was going to have to improve my defense and rebounding if I wanted to play all the time for him, so I have been working hard at improving my defense. Things are going well so far."

Going well, indeed. The Bulldogs are 8-7 overall, but have won five of their last seven contests, including three in a row that includes Benton, Murphysboro and Anna-Jonesboro.

One of those two losses was an overtime decision at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament to previously unbeaten Herrin, who went on to win the tourney.

The Tigers travel to "The Burg" today (Friday) to take on this improved Bulldogs team. Both teams are 3-1 in the league. Herrin is 15-1 overall.

"I feel we match up pretty well with Herrin," Ande said. "I think it will be a good game Friday night."